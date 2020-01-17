IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Out, KL Rahul Takes Up Wicket-Keeping Responsibilities

As expected Rishabh Pant missed the second India vs Australia ODI match at Rajkot, and in his absence, KL Rahul will keep the wickets for the hosts on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Pant was hit on the helmet while batting in the series opener in Mumbai on Tuesday. He took no further part in the match and was taken to the hospital for "overnight monitoring".

The scans reported nothing major and the wicketkeeper-bat was subsequently discharged. But keeping in line with the concussion protocols, Pant was ruled out of the second match.

So, Rahul, who kept the wickets during India's 10-wicket loss to Australia at Mumbai, will continue to don the gloves.

At the toss at Rajkot, India captain Virat Kohli said "one forced change, Rishabh is not playing. He's still having that concussion assessment going on. KL will keep in place of him.

Manish Pandey came in place of Pant, while Navdeep Saini was on for Shardul Thakur.

Aussies were unchanged.

By the way, India were asked to bat first.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Care (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa