August 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Inaugural Lanka Premier League Postponed Until Mid-November

Inaugural Lanka Premier League Postponed Until Mid-November

The Lanka Premier League 2020 was originally scheduled to take place between August 28 to September 20

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Inaugural Lanka Premier League Postponed Until Mid-November
Sri Lanka national cricket team players during a training session
File Photo
Inaugural Lanka Premier League Postponed Until Mid-November
outlookindia.com
2020-08-11T18:09:33+05:30

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been postponed to November due to coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The LPL 2020 was originally scheduled to take place between August 28 to September 20.

But with only 17 days to the start of the T20 league, Sri Lanka government ordered that anyone arriving on the island for the tournament would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The order has left Sri Lanka Cricket with no option but to postpone the league.

READ: Plunkett, Southee Among 93 Cricketers Listed For LPL

"The said decision was taken by SLC in consideration of the health guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health subsequent to the meeting held with the Health Ministry Authorities," Sri Lanka Cricket said on Tuesday.

It's also reported that the scarcity of flights into Colombo presented yet another serious logistical hurdle.

"We're not the experts, so we had to go with what the health ministry is telling us," ESPNcricinfo reported SLC vice-president Ravin Wickramaratne as saying. "There's a window from November 20th to December 12th, so that is what we are planning."

Five city-based teams, those of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna, were expected to participate in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has approved the hosting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates.

Next Story >>

NBA Results: Kuzma's Winner Lifts Lakers, Bucks Make Unwanted NBA History In Loss To Raptors

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Lanka Premier League (LPL) Coronavirus Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos