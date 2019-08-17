In Pics! MS Dhoni Plays Cricket With Kids In Leh, Picture Goes Viral

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has completed his two-week stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir. A picture of him playing cricket with kids in a basketball court on a cemented pitch has been going viral on social media. (Cricket News)

In the picture, Dhoni is seen hitting the ball. According to reports, Dhoni has also promised to open a cricket academy in Ladakh.

The 38-year-old had taken a two-month break from active cricket, after India was edged out of the World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, to serve his regiment in the Kashmir Valley.

Also Read: Dhoni-Fleming Best Captain-Coach Combination, Claims Watson

Dhoni had joined the Territorial Army -- 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30 and had trained with the battalion over the last two weeks.