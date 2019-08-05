Igor Stimac Selects 34-Man Probables List For National Camp Ahead Of India's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

﻿
Placed in Group E, India have been drawn against Oman, Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
India will face Oman on September 5, followed by Qatar on September 10, Bangladesh on October 15 and Afghanistan on November 14.
2019-08-05T14:31:55+0530

India national football team head coach Igor Stimac has named his 34 probables list for the national training camp. The camp is for the Blue Tigers' upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures Vs Oman and Qatar.

India will face Oman on September 5, followed by Qatar on September 10, Bangladesh on October 15 and Afghanistan on November 14.

The reverse legs will begin from November 19.

PROBABLES LIST:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith

DEFENDERS: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mandar Rao Dessai

MIDFIELDERS: Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Pronay Halder, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh

or just type initial letters