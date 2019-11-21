Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Igor Stimac Heaps Praise On Sunil Chhetri, Says India Captain Is Irreplaceable

Igor Stimac Heaps Praise On Sunil Chhetri, Says India Captain Is Irreplaceable

Sunil Chhetri, 35, has been in prolific form in recent years but since netting India's lone goal in the 1-2 loss to Oman in September, the skipper has not found the target in the last three matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign

PTI 21 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Igor Stimac Heaps Praise On Sunil Chhetri, Says India Captain Is Irreplaceable
India's Sunil Chhetri, right, dribble past Bangladesh's Biswanath Ghosh in their FIFA World Cup 2022 group E qualifying match in Kolkata.
File Photo
Igor Stimac Heaps Praise On Sunil Chhetri, Says India Captain Is Irreplaceable
outlookindia.com
2019-11-21T17:43:48+0530

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac feels that talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri is "playing like a 29-year-old" and remains irreplaceable for the next few years. (More Football News)

The 35-year-old Chhetri has been in prolific form in recent years but since netting India's lone goal in the 1-2 loss to Oman in September, he has not found the target in the last three matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Asked if he has found any player in India who can replace Chhetri in the future, Stimac said, "I don't know why people mention about replacing Sunil, he is not going anywhere. He is fit and doing his best. He is very valuable to us. His body is like a 29-year-old.

"As long as he is training like he is doing right now and giving his best for the national team, he will be with us, I can assure you that.

"He (Sunil) had some great chances, there was one against Afghanistan which normally Sunil scores nine out of 10 times. It did not happen that day, but that does not mean that something has changed in his game. It happens in football," the Croatian said on the sidelines of the launch of the 13th I-League in New Delhi.

Chhetri is currently the second-highest international goal scorers among active players, only behind Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the most-capped player and also the all-time top scorer for the Indian national team, with 72 goals in 115 appearances.

Stimac said the current team also has players who can score goals and he was hopeful of them stepping up and getting the job done for India.

"But at the same time. I will have chance to find out a few more players like Sunil Chhetri. I hope that once Jobby Justin starts playing games he will start scoring goals," the head coach said.

"I hope a few other players like Seiminlen Doungel from FC Goa will start playing as central forward and Manvir Singh start scoring goals. We have some options," added Stimac.

Doungel scored an injury-time goal in India's 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan earlier this month. The Indian team is virtually out of contention for a 2022 World Cup third round spot after losing 0-1 to Oman on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Igor Stimac Sunil Chhetri Football Indian football Sports
Next Story : IND Vs BAN, Day-Night Test: India Release Ominous-Looking Video Ahead Of Historic Eden Gardens Match - WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement