ICC Test Rankings: India Reclaim Top Spot After Series Victory Against New Zealand

India on Monday reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings after winning the two-match series against New Zealand, the reigning World Test Champions. India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the Mumbai Test on the fourth day after drawing the opening match in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)

India had lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in June. The Virat Kohli-led side now has 124 rating points and is followed by New Zealand (121), Australia (108), England (107), Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49) and Zimbabwe (31).

On the WTC table, India are third with 42 points and win percentage of 58.33. Sri Lanka lead the standings with two wins in as many games and Pakistan are second with win percentage of 66.66.

On Monday, comeback-man Jayant Yadav cleaned up the visiting team’s lower half with his career-best figures of 4/49.

At exactly 10.13 am, 43 minutes to the start of the day, Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) benefitted from a reflex stumping by Wriddhiman Saha and also completed his 300th wicket on Indian soil to finish the proceedings in a jiffy as New Zealand were all out for 167 in 56.3 overs.

The margin of victory is India's highest ever on home soil.