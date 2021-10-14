Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Ireland Stun Bangladesh In Warm-up Match

Bangladesh and Ireland are yet to qualify for the tournament proper of the ICC T20 World Cup. They will compete in the preliminary First Round.

ICC T20 World Cup: Ireland Stun Bangladesh In Warm-up Match
After posting 177/3, Ireland dismissed Bangladesh for 144 to register a 33-run win. | Courtesy: Twitter (@cricketireland)

Trending

ICC T20 World Cup: Ireland Stun Bangladesh In Warm-up Match
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T17:07:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 5:07 pm

Ireland produced a clinical performance to beat Bangladesh in their final warm-up match before the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (More Cricket News)

Batting first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 ground, Ireland posted 177/3 with Gareth Delany scoring an unbeaten 88 runs off 50 balls. Skipper Andy Balbirnie scored a 22-ball 25.

Taskin Ahmed took a brace while Nasum Ahmed got one wicket for Bangladesh.

Mark Adair then took three wickets for 33 runs as Ireland dismissed Bangladesh for 144 runs to register a comfortable 33-run victory. Craig Young and Josh Little took a couple of wickets each.

For Bangladesh, Nurul Hasan (38 off 24) was the top scorer. He and Soumya Sarkar (37 off 30) did try to revive the chase but it never materliased as other batters failed to support the duo.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Ireland defeated Papua New Guinea in their first warm-up match by eight wickets. Bangladesh, who had defeated visiting Australia and New Zealand at home, lost both their warm-up matches. On Tuesday, they suffered a four-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka.

Both Bangladesh and Ireland are yet to qualify for the tournament proper of the ICC T20 World Cup. They will compete in the preliminary First Round.

Ireland in Group A along with Namibia, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are in Group B along with Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

Top two teams from each group advance to Super 12, where they will join the already qualified teams -- 'hosts' India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau UAE Cricket T20 World Cup T20 Cricket Ireland cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli On Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India Head Coach: 'No Idea Exactly What's Happening'

Virat Kohli On Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India Head Coach: 'No Idea Exactly What's Happening'

T20 World Cup: India 'Mentor' MS Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK, And Become Virat Kohli's Sounding Board

Breaking Down IPL 2021 Boundaries, By Fours And Sixes

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Match: When And Where To Watch

CSK's IPL 2021 Win Shows 'Experience Is Important' As Stephen Fleming Hails 'Rewarding' Title

F1 2022 Calendar: Bahrain Grand Prix Kicks Off 23-race Season, Canada Back

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from Sports

BNP Paribas Open: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter Semis At Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter Semis At Indian Wells

Pedri Gonzalez Signs New Deal With Barcelona

Pedri Gonzalez Signs New Deal With Barcelona

Venkatesh Iyer A Big Catalyst In KKR's IPL 2021 Turnaround: Brendon McCullum

Venkatesh Iyer A Big Catalyst In KKR's IPL 2021 Turnaround: Brendon McCullum

Ruturaj Gaikwad Will Be India's Next Cricket Star: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Ruturaj Gaikwad Will Be India's Next Cricket Star: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Read More from Outlook

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

PTI / Dhoni has been pretty ambiguous about his future as an IPL player. And the new role with India will help him decide which route to take.

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Outlook Web Desk / BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed’.

Advertisement