ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

The seventh edition of ICC Men's T20 World Cup starts with an Oman vs Papua New Guinea, Group B fixture in the qualifying round in Al Amerat, Oman on October 17 (Sunday), 2021. (More Cricket News)

A total of 16 teams are competing in the tournament with 12 taking part in the second stage, the Super 12. Zimbabwe are the notable absentees, having been suspended by the ICC for 'government interference'.

Afghanistan's participation was also in doubt after the Taliban's takeover, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) said there's no issue.

After the qualifying round, featuring two groups of four teams each, the tournament proper will kick off with a Super 12 fixture between Group 1 rivals Australia and South Africa.

But the biggest match fixture before the knock-outs will be an India vs Pakistan, Group 2 clash in Dubai, UAE on October 24.

The ICC has also ensured that all teams get at least one warm-up game each, with 16 matches divided into two sets, from October 12 to 20.

Past Winners

Defending champions West Indies are the most successful team, having won it twice. In the previous edition's final, they defeated England in the Kolkata final by four wickets. They first won the tournament in 2012 by defeating hosts Sri Lanka in the final.

India (2007, def Pakistan in the final), Pakistan (2009, def Sri Lanka), England (2010, vs def Australia ) and Sri Lanka (2014, def India) have also won the title.

How to watch

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

ICC awarded Star Sports the global broadcast rights for all ICC Events 2015-2023. This included exclusive live and highlights rights across all platforms for ICC major events.

The 16 broadcast partners confirmed by the ICC for the event are: Star Sports (India and the rest of the Indian Sub-continent (including Sri Lanka), Fox Sports (Australia), Channel 9 (Australia) Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), Etisalat Criclife (United Arab Emirates), Willow TV (USA & Canada), Sky TV (New Zealand), PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV (Bangladesh), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan), Fox Networks Group (South East Asia), Digicel (Pacific Islands), Yupp TV (MENA, Continental Europe and Central Asia), Star Cricket (Singapore, Malaysia & Hong Kong).

Check complete global telecast details HERE.

Teams, Squads And Fixtures

Round 1

Group A: Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka;

Group B: Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland.

Squads And Fixtures

BANGLADESH

Mahmudullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

Matches: 17 Oct – vs Scotland; 19 Oct – vs Oman; 21 Oct – vs Papua New Guinea

IRELAND

Andy Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

18 Oct – vs Netherlands; 20 Oct – vs Sri Lanka; 22 Oct – vs Namibia

NAMIBIA

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

Reserve: Mauritius Ngupita

Matches: 18 Oct – vs Sri Lanka; 20 Oct – vs Netherlands; 22 Oct – vs Ireland

NETHERLANDS

Pieter Seelaar (captain), Colin Ackermann (vice-captain), Philippe Boissevain, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Ryan ten Doeschate, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Stephan Myburgh

Reserves: Shane Snater, Tobias Visee

Matches: 18 Oct – vs Ireland; 20 Oct – vs Namibia; 23 Oct – vs Sri Lanka

SRI LANKA

Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, Ramesh Mendis

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga

Matches: 18 Oct - vs Namibia; 20 Oct - vs Ireland; 22 Oct - vs Netherlands

OMAN

Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Aqib Ilyas (vice-captain), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan

Matches: 17 Oct – vs Papua New Guinea; 19 Oct – vs Bangladesh; 21 Oct – vs Scotland

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner

Matches: 17 Oct – vs Oman; 19 Oct – vs Scotland; 21 Oct – vs Bangladesh

SCOTLAND

Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington (vice-captain), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Matches: 17 Oct – vs Bangladesh; 19 Oct - vs Papua New Guinea; 21 Oct - vs Oman

Group A round completes on October 22.

Super 12

Group 1: Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, Group A winners, Group B runners-up;

Group 2: Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Group A runners-up, Group B winners.

Squads and Fixtures

AFGHANISTAN

Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Matches: 26 Oct – vs B1; 30 Oct – vs Pakistan; 31 Oct – vs A2; 4 Nov – vs India; 7 Nov – vs New Zealand.

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Matches: 23 Oct – vs South Africa; 28 Oct – vs A1; 30 Oct – vs England; 4 Nov – vs B2; 6 Nov – vs West Indies

ENGLAND

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince

Matches: 23 Oct – vs West Indies; 27 Oct – vs B2; 30 Oct – vs Australia; 1 Nov – vs A1; 6 Nov – vs South Africa

INDIA

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Matches: 24 Oct – vs Pakistan; 31 Oct – vs New Zealand; 3 Nov – vs Afghanistan; 5 Nov – vs B1; 8 Nov – vs A2

NEW ZEALAND

Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserve: Adam Milne

Matches: 26 Oct – vs Pakistan; 31 Oct – vs India; 3 Nov – vs B1; 5 Nov – vs A2; 7 Nov – vs Afghanistan

PAKISTAN

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman

Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Khushdil Shah

Matches: 24 Oct – vs India; 26 Oct – vs New Zealand; 29 Oct – vs Afghanistan; 2 Nov – vs A2; 7 Nov – vs B1

SOUTH AFRICA

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Matches: 23 Oct – vs Australia; 26 Oct – vs West Indies; 30 Oct – vs A1; 2 Nov – vs B2; 6 Nov – vs England

WEST INDIES

Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain & wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher (wk), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Reserves: Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Bravo

Matches: 24 Oct – vs England; 26 Oct – vs South Africa; 29 Oct – vs B2; 5 Nov – vs A1; 6 Nov – vs Australia.

Super 12 round completes on November 8.

Knock-outs

The top two teams from each group in Super 12 make the semis. The first semi-final is scheduled for November 10 and the second the next day. Final is on November 14.

Venues

The tournament was moved from India to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Group A fixtures will take place in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, while all games in Group B will be played in the Omani capital of Muscat.

All the Super 12 matches will be played in the UAE, at three venues in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will host the semifinals. Dubai will host the final on November 14.

Stadiums

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Muscat, Oman

ICC T20 rankings

1) England, 2) India, 3) Pakistan, 4) New Zealand, 5) South Africa, 6) Bangladesh, 7) Australia, 8) Afghanistan, 9) West Indies, 10) Sri Lanka, 11) Zimbabwe*, 12) Ireland, 13) Nepal*, 14) Scotland, 15) Papua New Guinea, 16) UAE*, 17) Netherlands, 18) Oman, 19) Namibia, 20) Singapore*.

* did not qualify.