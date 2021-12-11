Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Still Hopes Of Featuring At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics As 'Additional Sport’

Cricket, along with three other sports were excluded from the provisional list of sports at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The final list will be out after a voting process at the IOC Session in Beijing in February next year.

ICC Still Hopes Of Featuring At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics As 'Additional Sport’
The International Cricket Council currently has 12 full members and 94 associate members. | File photo

Trending

ICC Still Hopes Of Featuring At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics As 'Additional Sport’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T16:47:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 4:47 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is not losing hope of cricket being among ‘additional sports’ to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) started the process of identifying the core sports for the grand sporting spectacle. (More Cricket News)

The IOC on Thursday named 28 sports in the ‘initial programme’ for the 2028 Olympics with skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing finding places in them. Cricket was excluded from the list. 

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon were excluded and the respective international federations have been given time until 2023 to meet certain criteria to secure their spot at the 2028 Games.

The list would be put to vote in the IOC Session in Beijing in February next year for approval, which is likely to be a formality. Host City Los Angeles can also propose additional sports in 2023 to be included in the 2028 Games and the ICC is hoping that cricket is among sports to get the nod of the IOC.

Baseball, softball and a version of American football could be in the running to bid for additional sports in the 2028 Olympics.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“The process to pick additional sports by the host city starts next year (2023) and we are hoping cricket to be a part of that,” an ICC Board member, who is privy to the process, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“We know it will be tough (for cricket to be included as an additional sport). There are no guarantees and we are up against some other great sports to try and get a spot in the 2028 LA Games.”

In August, the ICC had expressed its intention to bid for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which also had backing from the world’s richest board BCCI.
The ICC has also formed an Olympic Working Group which will work on making the game part of the Olympics starting from 2028.

“Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 per cent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay had said then.

In 2024, the IOC will decide on the additional sports proposed by the LA Games organisers. Following Tokyo and Paris (2024), Los Angeles Olympics will be the third host which will propose additional sports in its programme.

Six new sports – baseball, softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing – featured at the Tokyo Olympics as additional sports. Surfing and break-dancing will be among additional sports in the 2024 Paris Games.

Host cities were allowed to proposed additional sports as part of the IOC's ‘Agenda 2020’ reforms with an aim to help host countries’ most played sports gain exposure via the Olympics.

Till 2016, there was a cap of 28 sports in the Olympic programme but it was dropped by the IOC in a 2014 decision. Now, each Summer Olympics will be restricted to 10,500 athletes and 310 events. The IOC has a list of main sports that were almost always present at the Olympics.

Tags

PTI Dubai Cricket Other Sports 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 Olympics 2024 Olympics Olympics ICC (International Cricket Council) BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: England Handed Heavy Penalty After Loss Against Australia In 1st Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: England Handed Heavy Penalty After Loss Against Australia In 1st Test

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG: Nathan Lyon Joins Elite Club - Gabba Test Stats Highlights

Diego Maradona's Lost Watch Found In Assam, How CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Helped Trace

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Live Streaming Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Watch Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen Showdown

Brentford Beat Claudio Ranieri's Watford 2-1 In Dramatic Premier League Match

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan Leave Without Goalies Due To Visa Issues

BWF World Championships: All Eyes On PV Sindhu As Indian Shuttler Defends Her Title

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Hobart's Bellerive Oval To Host 5th AUS Vs ENG Test Cricket Match

Ashes 2021-22: Hobart's Bellerive Oval To Host 5th AUS Vs ENG Test Cricket Match

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test: Pat Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance At Gabba

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test: Pat Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance At Gabba

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 1st Test: Australia Beat England By Nine Wickets At Gabba

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 1st Test: Australia Beat England By Nine Wickets At Gabba

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG: Joe Root Gives 'Honest' Assessment After Gabba Defeat

Ashes, AUS Vs ENG: Joe Root Gives 'Honest' Assessment After Gabba Defeat

Read More from Outlook

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Ashutosh Sharma / Delhi in winter is a nightmare come true for its residents. A gas chamber. A purgatory. A place where death comes slowly. One mouthful at a time.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement