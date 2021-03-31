March 31, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays On Top Of ODI Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah Slips To Fourth

ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays On Top Of ODI Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah Slips To Fourth

Kohli, who had scores of 56 and 66 in the first and second ODIs against England, has 870 points in his kitty.

PTI 31 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays On Top Of ODI Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah Slips To Fourth
Virat Kohli remained fifth among batsmen in ICC Test rankings.
BCCI
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays On Top Of ODI Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah Slips To Fourth
outlookindia.com
2021-03-31T16:03:49+05:30

India captain Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped a place to fourth position in the bowler's list released on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, who had scores of 56 and 66 in the first and second ODIs against England, has 870 points in his kitty.

Bumrah, who was rested from white-ball series against England, slipped a place to fourth among bowlers and has 690 points.

India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is ranked third, behind Pakistan's Babar Azam, while KL Rahul has moved up from 31st to 27th spot.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has achieved a career-best 42nd position among batsmen after scores of 35 and 64, and Rishabh Pant has entered the top 100.

Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took three for 42 in the final match, has gained nine slots to reach the 11th position, which is his best since being 10th in September 2017. Shardul Thakur's haul of four for 67 in the same match has enabled him to move up to 80th spot from 93rd.

For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes has advanced four places to 24th, scoring 99 off 52 balls in the second ODI and is up to second among all-rounders, while Jonny Bairstow has retained the seventh place after touching a career-high 796 rating points with his player of the match effort of 124 in the same match. Moeen Ali is up nine places to 46th among bowlers.

In the T20 batting list, both Rahul and Kohli have dropped a rung and are now placed fifth and sixth respectively. No other Indian featured in the top-10 among bowlers and all-rounders in the latest T20I rankings.

In the Test rankings, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retained his second spot behind Australia's Pat Cummins.

In the all-rounders' list, Ravindra Jadeja is ranked third with Ashwin occupying the fourth spot.

Kohli remained fifth among batsmen while swashbuckling wicketkeeper batsman Pant and Rohit shared the seventh spot.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ashley Giles Says, England Board Doesn't Want Any Conflict With Players On IPL Participation

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Dubai India national cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Cricket - IPL ICC (International Cricket Council) ICC ODI Rankings Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos