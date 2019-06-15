﻿
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: What On Earth! Kevin Pietersen Shares Bizarre Snake Video – WATCH

Hours after posting a hilarious meme on the deluge that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has become, Kevin Pietersen shared a bizarre video, featuring a massive snake and a kid

15 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: What On Earth! Kevin Pietersen Shares Bizarre Snake Video – WATCH
Composite: Instagram/File Photo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: What On Earth! Kevin Pietersen Shares Bizarre Snake Video – WATCH
2019-06-15T17:06:27+0530

Kevin Pietersen, one of the busiest retired cricketers of the world, is known for his social media presence. Hours after posting a hilarious meme on the deluge that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has become, the former England batsman shared a bizarre video. This time featuring a massive snake and a kid.

In the video, a kid can be seen playing with the snake. The video soon became viral on Instagram. Watch it here:

 
 
 
What On Earth?!?!?!?! ðÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂ»‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jun 14, 2019 at 7:08am PDT


In his previous Instagram post, the former England captain depicts an underwater World Cup final.

Pietersen, born in South frica, went onto lead England. He played 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, scoring 8,181 and 4,440 runs respectively in a brief but controversial career.

