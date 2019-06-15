Kevin Pietersen, one of the busiest retired cricketers of the world, is known for his social media presence. Hours after posting a hilarious meme on the deluge that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has become, the former England batsman shared a bizarre video. This time featuring a massive snake and a kid.

In the video, a kid can be seen playing with the snake. The video soon became viral on Instagram. Watch it here:

In his previous Instagram post, the former England captain depicts an underwater World Cup final.

Pietersen, born in South frica, went onto lead England. He played 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, scoring 8,181 and 4,440 runs respectively in a brief but controversial career.