After choosing rival South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as one player whom he would like to have in the Indian team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India captain Virat Kohli explained his pick.

During the 'captains press conference,' all 10 skippers of the participating teams were asked a hypothetical question to choose a player from opposition teams who they would have liked to have in their team.

Kohli first picked spin great Shane Warne, and said that "There have been so many great players in the past and it is tough to name one. But, if I have to pick one player in my team than it has to be Shane Warne. I'm always fascinated by his bowling. Just being in the same XI alongside him and watching him bowl would be a treat for any player".

The 30-year-old then picked Faf as the player from any rival team. He said that "It is very difficult to choose someone. We feel we are such a strong side. But if I have to choose one from the current lot...since AB (de Villiers) is retired now, I would choose Faf (du Plessis)."

Later the skipper was given another chance to explain his pick, this time featuring in a promotional video with ICC digital insider, Ridhima Pathak, for the World Cup.

India play New Zealand in their first warm-up game at The Oval on Saturday. They will take on Bangladesh on Tuesday at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff before starting their World Cup campaign with a fixture against South Africa on June 5 at Rose Bowl, Hampshire.