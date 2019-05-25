ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Bristol County Ground

﻿
Pacer's used to dominate at Bristol County Ground, but like other grounds in England, it has been transformed into a batting paradise

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
Bristol County Ground will host three matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
For the first time, it will host more than two matches in a World Cup edition. The venue was famously bought by WG Grace in 1889. 

Pitch: Pacer's used to dominate here, but like other grounds in England, it has been transformed into a batting paradise. In 2017, England scored 369/9, highest team total here, against the West Indies to register a 124-run win. In the last match here, England chased down Pakistan's 358/9 inside 45 overs. The lowest score is 92 by Zimbabwe against England. In 19 ODIs, including one no-result and an abandoned, the average runs scored by over here is 5.23.

Capacity: 11,000
Ends: Bristol Pavilion End, Ashley Down Road End
CWC 2019 Matches (3): Afghanistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)

