ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Venue Guide: Bristol County Ground

For the first time, it will host more than two matches in a World Cup edition. The venue was famously bought by WG Grace in 1889.

Pitch: Pacer's used to dominate here, but like other grounds in England, it has been transformed into a batting paradise. In 2017, England scored 369/9, highest team total here, against the West Indies to register a 124-run win. In the last match here, England chased down Pakistan's 358/9 inside 45 overs. The lowest score is 92 by Zimbabwe against England. In 19 ODIs, including one no-result and an abandoned, the average runs scored by over here is 5.23.

Capacity: 11,000

Ends: Bristol Pavilion End, Ashley Down Road End

CWC 2019 Matches (3): Afghanistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka

(Stats compiled before Cricket World Cup 2019)