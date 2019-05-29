ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team Profile: Sri Lanka

The following are the pen sketches of Sri Lankan team who are participating in the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Seven players, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay participating in the World Cup for the first time.

MEET THE SRI LANKAN TEAM FOR THE WORLD CUP:

FRANK DIMUTH MADUSHANKA KARUNARATNE (SINHALESE SPORTS CLUB-CAPTAIN): Born on April 21, 1988 at Colombo. Left hand top order batsman and right-arm medium pace bowler. Played 17 one day internationals since debut against England at Manchester on July 9, 2011. Led Sri Lanka to victory in only one day internationals. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

DHANANJAYA MADURANGA DE SILVA (BADURELIYA SPORTS CLUB): Born on September 6, 1991 at Colombo. Right hand middle order batsman and off break bowler. Played 33 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) on June 16, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

NUWAN ATHTHACHEHI NUWAN PRADEEP ROSHAN FERNANDO (SINHALESE SPORTS CLUB): Born on October 19, 1986 at Negombo. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler. Played 35 one day internationals since debut against India at Colombo on July 31, 2012. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

WEERAHANDIGE INOL AVISHKA FERNANDO (COLTS CRICKET CLUB): Born on April 5, 1998, Wadduwa. Right hand top order batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler. Played six one day internationals since debut against Australia at Dambulla on August 31, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

RANASINGHE ARACHCHIOGE SURANGA LAKMAL (TAMIL UNION): Born on March 10, 1987, Matara. Right hand tail batsman and right-arm fast medium bowler. Played 82 one day internationals since debut against India at Nagpur on December 18, 2009. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

SEPARAMADU LASITH MALINGA (GALLE CRICKET CLUB): Born on August 28, 1983, Galle. Right hand tail batsman and right-arm fast bowler. Played 218 one day internationals since debut against United Arab Emirates at Dambulla on July 17, 2004. Led Sri Lanka to defeats in nine one day internationals. Participating in the World Cup

for the fourth time.

ANGELO DAVIS MATHEWS (COLTS CRICKET CLUB): Born on June 2, 1987 at Colombo. Right hand middle order batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler. Played 204 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on November 28, 2008 . Led Sri Lanka in 106 one day internationals, won 49, lost 51, Tied one and abandoned five. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

BALAPUWADUGE KUSAL GIMHAN MENDIS (BLOOMFIELD CRICKET CLUB): Born on February 2, 1995, Moratuwa. Right hand middle order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 63 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) on June 16, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

BALAPUWADUGE MANUKULASURIYA AMITH JEEVAN MENDIS (BLOOMFIELD CRICKET CLUB): Born on January 15, 1983, Colombo.Left hand lower order batsman and off break bowler. Played 55 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on June 1, 2010. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

MATHURAGE DON KUSAL JANITH PERERA (COLTS CRICKET CLUB): Born on August 17, 1990, Kalubowila. Left hand middle order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 88 one day internationals since debut against Australia at Adelaide on January 13, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

NARANGODA LIYANAARACHCHILAGE THISARA CHIRANTHA PERERA (COLTS CRICKET CLUB): Born on April 3, 1989, Colombo. Left hand lower order batsman and right arm medium fast bowler. Played 154 one day internationals since debut against India at Kolkata on December 24, 2009. Led Sri Lanka in three one day internationals, won one and lost two. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

TISSE APPUHAMILAGE MILINDA SIRIWARDANA (SARACENS SPORTS): Born on April 3, 1989, Colombo. .Left hand lower order batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Played 26 one day internationals since debut against Pakistan at Dambulla on July 11, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

DON RUMESH LAHIRU THIRIMANNE (GALLE): Born on August 9, 1989, Moratuwa. Left hand lower order batsman and right arm fast medium bowler. Played 118 one day internationals since debut against India at Dhaka on January 5, 2010. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

ISURU UDANA TILLAKARATNA (TAMIL UNION): Born on February 17, 1988, Balangoda. Right hand lower order batsman and left arm medium fast bowler. Played six one day internationals since debut against India at Hambantota, July 24, 2012. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

JEFFREY DEXTER FRANCIS VANDERSAY (SINHALESE SPORTS CLUB): Born on February 5, 1990, Wattala. Right hand tail end atsman and leg break bowler. Played 11 one day internationals since debut against New Zealand at Christchurch on December 28, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.