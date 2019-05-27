ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team Profile: Bangladesh

The following are the pen sketches of Bangladesh team who are participating in the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Seven players, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammed Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman are participating in the Cricket World Cup for the first time.

MEET THE BANGLADESH TEAM FOR THE WORLD CUP:



MASHRAFE BIN MORTAZA (KHULNA DIVISION-CAPTAIN): Born on October 5, 1983 at Norail, Jessore. Right hand batsman and right arm fast medium bowler. Played 209 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Chittagong on November 23, 2001. Led Bangladesh in 77 one day internationals, won 44, lost 31 and abandoned two. Participating in the World Cup for the fourth time.



ABU JAYED CHOWDHURY (SYLHET DIVISION): Born on August 2, 1993. Right hand tail end batsman and right arm medium fast bowler. Played two one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Dublin (Malahide) on May 13, 2019. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



LITON KUMAR DAS (RANGPUR DIVISION): Born on October 13, 1994 at Dinajpur. Right hand top order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 28 one day internationals since debut against India at Dhaka, June 18, 20159. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MOHAMMED MAHMUDULLAH (DHAKA DIVISION): Born on February 4, 1986 at Mymensingh. Right hand lower order batsman and off-break bowler. Played 175 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo on July 25, 2007. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.



MEHIDY HASAN MIRAZ (KHULNA DIVISION):



Born on October 25, 1997at Khulna. Right hand lower order batsman and off break bowler. Played 28 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on March 25, 2017. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MOHAMMAD MITHUN (SYLHET DIVISION): Born on October 25, 1997at Khulna. Right hand top order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 18 one day internationals since debut against India at Dhaka on June 17, 2014. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MOHAMMAD SAIFUDDIN (CHITTAGONG DIVISION): Born on November 1, 1996 at Feni, Chittagong. Left hand lower order batsman and right arm medium fast bowler. Played 13 one day internationals since debut against South Africa at Kimberley, October 15, 2017. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MOSADDEK HOSSAIN SAIKAT (DHAKA DIVISION): Born on December 10, 1995, Mymensingh. Right hand middle order batsman and off break bowler. Played 26 one day internationals since debut against Afghanistan at Dhaka on September 28, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MOHAMMAD MUSHFIQUR RAHIM (RAJSHAHI DIVISION): Born on September 1,1988 at Bogra. Right hand lower order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 205 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on August 6, 2006. Led Bangladesh in 37 one day internationals, won 11, lost 24 and abandoned two. Participating in the World Cup for the fourth time.



MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN (KHULNA DIVISION): Born on September 6, 1995 at Satkhira. Left hand tail end batsman and left arm medium fast bowler. Played 46 one day internationals since debut against India at Dhaka, June 18, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



MOHAMMED RUBEL HOSSAIN (CHITTAGONG DIVISION): Born on January 1, 1990 at Chittagong. Right hand tail end batman and right arm medium fast bowler. Played 97 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Dhaka, January 14, 2009. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.



MOHAMMAD SABBIR RAHMAN (RAJSHAHI DIVISION): Born on November 22, 1991 at Rajshahi. Right hand middle order batsman and leg break bowler. Played 61 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Chittagong on November 21, 2014 . Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



SHAKIB-AL-HASAN (KHULNA DIVISION): Born on March 24,1987 at Magura, Khulna. Left hand batsman and slow left arm orthodox bowler. Played 198 one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on August 6,2006. Led Bangladesh in 50 one day internationals, won 23, lost 26 and abandoned one. Participating in the World Cup for the fourth time.



SOUMYA SARKAR (KHULNA DIVISION): Born on February 25, 1993, Satkhira. Left hand top order batsman and right arm medium fast bowler. Played 44 one day international against Zimbabwe at Dhaka on December 1, 2014. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



TAMIM IQBAL KHAN (CHITTAGONG DIVISION): Born on March 20, 1989 at Chittagong. Left hand top order batsman. Played 193one day internationals since debut against Zimbabwe at Harare on February 9, 2007. Participating in the World Cup for the fourth time.



