ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team Profile: Australia

The following are the pen sketches of the Australian team who are participating in the 12th edition of the World Cup to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Nine players, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa are participating in the World Cup for the first time.

MEET THE AUSTRALIAN TEAM FOR THE WORLD CUP:

AARON JAMES FINCH (VICTORIA/CAPTAIN): Born on November 17, 1986 at Colac, Victoria. Right hand top order batsman and slow left arm orthodox bowler. Played 109 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Melbourne, on January 11, 2013. Captained Australia in 18 one day internationals, winning 10 and losing eight. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



JASON PAUL BEHRENDROFF (WESTERN AUSTRALIA): Born on April 20, 1990, Camden, New South Wales. Right hand tail end batsman and left-arm fast-medium bowler. Played six one day internationls since debut against India at Sydney on January 12, 2019. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



ALEX TYSON CAREY (SOUTH AUSTRALIA): Born on August 27, 1991, Loxton, South Australia..Left hand lower order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 19 one day internationals since debut against England at Brisbane on January 19, 2018. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



NATHAN MITCHELL COUNTER-NILE (WESTERN AUSTRALIA): Born on October 11, 1987, Osborne Park, Western Australia. Right hand lower order batsman and right arm fast bowler. Played 27 one day internationals since debut against England at Australia at Cardiff on September 14, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



PATRICK JAMES CUMMINS (NEW SOUTH WALES): Born on May 8, 1993 at Westmead, Sydney. Right hand tail end batsman and right arm fast bowler. Played 48 one day internationals since deubt against South Africa at Centurion on October 19, 2011. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



USMAN TARIQ KHAWAJA (QUEENSLAND): Born on December 18, 1986 at Islamabad, Pakistan.Left hand top order batsman and right arm medium pace bowler. Played 31 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Melbourne, on January 11, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

NATHAN MITCHELL LYON (SOUTH AUSTRALIA): Born on November 20, 1987, Young, New South Wales. Right hand tail end batsman and off break bowler. Played 25 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Adelaide, March 8, 2012. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



SHAUN EDWARD MARSH (WESTERN AUSTRALIA): Born on July 9, 1983, Narrogin, Western Australia. Left hand top order batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler.Played 71 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Kingstown on June 24, 2008. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

GLENN JAMES MAXWELL (VICTORIA): Born on October 14, 1988, Kew, Melbourne. Right hand middle order batsman and off-break bowler. Played 100 one day internationals since debut against Afghanistan at Sharjah on August 25, 2012. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.



KANE WILLIAM RICHARSON (SOUTH AUSTRALIA): Born on February 12, 1991, Eudunda, South Australia. Right hand tail end batsman and right arm fast-medium bowler. Played 20 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Adelaide on January 13, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.



STEVEN PETER DEVEREUX SMITH (NEW SOUTH WALES): Born on June 2, 1989 at Sydney. Right hand tail end batsman and leg break googly bowler. Played 108 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Melbourne on February 19, 2010. Led Australia in 51one day internationals, winning 25, losing 23 and abandoned three. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

MITCHELL AARON STARC (NEW SOUTH WALES/YORKSHIRE): Born on January 30, 1990 at Baulkham Hills, Sydney. Left hand tail end batsman and left arm fast bowler. Played 75 one day internationals since debut against India at Visakhapatnam on October 20, 2010. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

MARCUS PETER STOINIS (WESTERN AUSTRALIA): Born on August 16, 1989 at Perth. Right hand middle order batsman and right arm medium pace bowler. Played 33 one day internationals since debut against England at Leeds on September 11, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

DAVID ANDREW WARNER (NEW SOUTH WALES): Born on October 27, 1986 at Paddington. Left hand opening batsman and leg break bowler. Played 106 one day internationals since deubt against South Africa at Hobart on January 18, 2009. Led Australia to victory in three one day internationals. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

ADAM ZAMPA (SOUTH AUSTRALIA): Born on March 31, 1992, Shellharbour, New South Wales. Right hand tail end batsman and legbreak googly bowler. Played 44 one day internationals since debut against New Zealand at Wellington, on February 6, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.