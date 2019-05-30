Nobel Prize winner for peace Malala Yousufzai became a target of angry fans after the Pakistani activist mocked India at the opening ceremony of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday.

During the event, a friendly 60-second gully cricket tournament for 10 participating nations, featuring legends of the game and eminent personalities from other walks of life, was held. Former India captain Anil Kumble and Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar represented India, while Yousufzai and former cricketer Azhar Ali represented Pakistan.

After the tournament, a playful Yousufzai said to presenter Shibani Dandekar that "Pakistan, we were okay, not too bad. We came seventh. But at least we were not last like India."

Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. She was the co-recipient of the world's most famous peace prize in 2014.

But Indian fans took exception to the comment and target Yousufzai. Here are some reactions:

India will take on Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester. India have never lost Pakistan in an ICC Cricket World Cup.