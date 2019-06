ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand Vs South Africa, Edgbaston: NZ Opt To Field

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in a Cricket World Cup 2019 game at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday (June 19). (LIVE UPDATES | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

New Zealand named an unchanged side, while South Africa brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Beuran Hendricks.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

