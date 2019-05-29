﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting, Watch Hilarious Video

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting, Watch Hilarious Video

Former India captain MS Dhoni won hearts for mentoring rival Bangladeshi players during the final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting, Watch Hilarious Video
Dhoni scored 113 off 78 to help India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting, Watch Hilarious Video
outlookindia.com
2019-05-30T09:10:09+0530
Also Read

In a strange turn of events during the final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Bangladesh, MS Dhoni was seen helping the Tigers set the field at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday.

(FULL COVERAGE || SCHEDULE || SQUADS)

At the start of the 40th over, Dhoni stopped Sabbir Rahman on his run-up as a Bangladeshi fielder continued to wander in an unusual position, between mid-wicket and square leg.  The episode evoked a burst of laughter from the English commentators. One commentator resourcefully relayed the action, saying there's a man in the middle of nowhere.

Watch it here:

As it happened, Bangladeshi players listened to Dhoni and the said fielder moved back to square-leg, where he was originally positioned.

After a poor start, India set a mammoth 360-run target with Rahul and Dhoni hitting hundreds. India won the match by 95 runs.

India's World Cup campaign starts on June 5 with a fixture against South Africa, while Bangladesh take on defending champions Australia on June 1.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cardiff Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'It Will Cause Huge Pain': Sheila Dikshit Meets Rahul Gandhi, Urges Him To Not Resign
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters