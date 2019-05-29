In a strange turn of events during the final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Bangladesh, MS Dhoni was seen helping the Tigers set the field at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday.
(FULL COVERAGE || SCHEDULE || SQUADS)
At the start of the 40th over, Dhoni stopped Sabbir Rahman on his run-up as a Bangladeshi fielder continued to wander in an unusual position, between mid-wicket and square leg. The episode evoked a burst of laughter from the English commentators. One commentator resourcefully relayed the action, saying there's a man in the middle of nowhere.
Watch it here:
I Got this from smwhere... pic.twitter.com/NTIQHeKYwe— à¤ à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤®à¤¨à¤¿à¤· à¤¸à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Mrzmanish) 29 May 2019
29 May 2019
As it happened, Bangladeshi players listened to Dhoni and the said fielder moved back to square-leg, where he was originally positioned.
After a poor start, India set a mammoth 360-run target with Rahul and Dhoni hitting hundreds. India won the match by 95 runs.
India's World Cup campaign starts on June 5 with a fixture against South Africa, while Bangladesh take on defending champions Australia on June 1.
Post a Comment