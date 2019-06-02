﻿
Everything you need to know about the fifth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Bangladesh

02 June 2019
After humiliating loss to England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener, South Africa would look to kickstart their campaign against Bangladesh, who are now a very confident side.
Composite: AP Photos
Bangladesh will be facing a bruised South African side in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener. The Proteas were condemned to a 104-run defeat largely due to England's ability to use the conditions better and the combined brilliance of Joffra Archer and Ben Stokes.

While they could do little about the latter, South Africa must have learned more about using the conditions which only makes Bangladesh's task all the more difficult. Even in that defeat, South Africa showed that they have the resources to justify their tag as one of the favourites behind England, India and Australia.

All you need to know about the match:

Match: 5th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Date: June 2 (Sunday)
Time: 3:00 PM IST, Toss at 2:30 PM
Venue: The Oval, London

Live Telecast: India - Star Sports Network; Afghanistan - National Television; Australia - Fox Sports and Nine Network; Arab World - OSN Sports Cricket and Eleven Sports; Bangladesh - Bangladesh Television, Gazi TV and Star Sports; Pakistan - Ten Sports Pakistan and PTV Sports

Live Streaming: India - Hotstar; Afghanistan - Hotstar; Australia - foxsports.com.au and cricket.com.au and Kayo; Arab World - OSN.com and PlayWavo.com; Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd.com; Pakistan - Sonyliv.com and Tensports.com.pk

Preview

Quinton de Kock looked good in his knock of 68 and the bowlers performed well enough to make it look like South Africa could win the match at the end of the England innings. Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram fell to Archer while Hashim Amla was forced to retire hurt due to a bouncer from the 24-year-old but the three batsmen have done enough in international cricket to make it foolhardy to discount them on the basis of their performance in that match.

Bangladesh were given an injury scare on Friday when Tamim Iqbal had to leave the nets after being struck by the ball on the left wrist. Tamim averages 50.71 in seven ODIs played in England and this includes scores of 128 and 95 in the first two matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Additionally, they are monitoring the fitness of captain Mashrafe Mortaza who has a hamstring issue and ace pacer Mustafizur Rahman who has been struggling with his calf. Mahmadullah has been nursing a shoulder injury while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan suffered a back spasm recently, although the latter is expected to be fully fit for the game.

Head-to-head: South Africa lead Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup head-to-head record 2-1 in three matches.

Likely XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Andil Phehlukwayo, Kasigo Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmadullah, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Squads

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (vc & wk), David Miller, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

(With Agency inputs)

