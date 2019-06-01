﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Is Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed 'Fat And Unfit'? Shoaib Akhtar Certainly Thinks So

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Is Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed 'Fat And Unfit'? Shoaib Akhtar Certainly Thinks So

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reportedly makes the stunning remarks about Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after their loss to West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Is Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed 'Fat And Unfit'? Shoaib Akhtar Certainly Thinks So
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match against Afghanistan at County Ground in Bristol, England.
AP Photo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Is Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed 'Fat And Unfit'? Shoaib Akhtar Certainly Thinks So
outlookindia.com
2019-06-01T23:42:18+0530
Also Read

Hours after Pakistan suffered a humiliating seven-wicket loss to West Indies in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, Shoaib Akhtar slammed captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as an unfit player, who's not able to move across while keeping the wicket.

Full Coverage | Schedule | News

Put into bat by West Indies captain Jason Holder, Pakistan were dismissed for a paltry 105 runs – their second-lowest World Cup total. Then, the Windies wrapped up the chase in just 13.4 overs, with Chris Gayle smashing a 34-ball half century.

According to a senior Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, Shoaib called Sarfaraz 'unfit'.

"When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He's the first captain I've seen who is so unfit. He's not able to move across and he's struggling with wicket-keeping," Sadiq tweeted.

Sarfaraz, 32, scored eight runs in the match. The wicketkeeper-batsman is under a lot of criticism for his poor batting form in the recent ODI series against England, where his highest score was 97 at Bristol.

Shoaib also took to Twitter to lend support to the Pakistani team.

Pakistan, the winners of the 1992 edition of cricket's biggest tournament, will take on co-hosts England in their second match on Monday at Trent Bridge.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shoaib Akhtar Sarfaraz Ahmed ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Pakistan Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Google Goofs Up, Sends Virat Kohli Video To Users Worldwide Ahead Of South Africa Clash – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters