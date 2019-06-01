Hours after Pakistan suffered a humiliating seven-wicket loss to West Indies in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, Shoaib Akhtar slammed captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as an unfit player, who's not able to move across while keeping the wicket.

Put into bat by West Indies captain Jason Holder, Pakistan were dismissed for a paltry 105 runs – their second-lowest World Cup total. Then, the Windies wrapped up the chase in just 13.4 overs, with Chris Gayle smashing a 34-ball half century.

According to a senior Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, Shoaib called Sarfaraz 'unfit'.

"When Sarfaraz Ahmed came for the toss, his stomach was sticking out and his face was so fat. He's the first captain I've seen who is so unfit. He's not able to move across and he's struggling with wicket-keeping," Sadiq tweeted.

Sarfaraz, 32, scored eight runs in the match. The wicketkeeper-batsman is under a lot of criticism for his poor batting form in the recent ODI series against England, where his highest score was 97 at Bristol.

Shoaib also took to Twitter to lend support to the Pakistani team.

Ok the match is over. Recollecting my thoughts and emotions.

We have to back these boys, they are representing our nation. They need our support throughout the World Cup. #PAKvWI #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 31, 2019

Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo.

Go get them. Larr jao. #Pakistan #PakvsEng #cwc2019 pic.twitter.com/b9JnTmBKOp — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2019

Pakistan, the winners of the 1992 edition of cricket's biggest tournament, will take on co-hosts England in their second match on Monday at Trent Bridge.