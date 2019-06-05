India vice-captain Rohit Sharma showed his dancing skills during the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

After Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, Rohit launched into an impromptu jig, mimicking the very famous Hulk Hogan walk to the amusement of his team-mates.

Watch it here:

When your team makes a blistering start to #CWC19! pic.twitter.com/jtTSAdissC — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

South Africa won the toss and bat first. But Jasprit Bumrah and Chahal struck in regular intervals to check the Proteas.