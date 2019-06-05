﻿
After Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match, Rohit Sharma launched into an impromptu jig, mimicking the very famous Hulk Hogan walk to the amusement of his team-mates

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
Screengrab: ICC
India vice-captain Rohit Sharma showed his dancing skills during the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

(LIVE SCORECARD | BAN vs NZ LIVE | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

After Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, Rohit launched into an impromptu jig, mimicking the very famous Hulk Hogan walk to the amusement of his team-mates.

Watch it here:

South Africa won the toss and bat first. But Jasprit Bumrah and Chahal struck in regular intervals to check the Proteas.

Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal Faf du Plessis Southampton ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Indian Cricket Team South Africa Sports

