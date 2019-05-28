﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans Pick KL Rahul As India's No 4 – Read Epic Reactions

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans Pick KL Rahul As India's No 4 – Read Epic Reactions

KL Rahul, who was selected as a back-up opener to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, not only steadied the Indian ship but also helped the two-time world champions take complete control with a brilliant knock in their final warm-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans Pick KL Rahul As India's No 4 – Read Epic Reactions
KL Rahul hit 108 off 99 in India's final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh
AP Photo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans Pick KL Rahul As India's No 4 – Read Epic Reactions
outlookindia.com
2019-05-28T18:59:22+0530

India seemed to have found the answer to their nagging number four conundrum with KL Rahul playing a classy knock against Bangladesh in their final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Put into bat, India's top three once again failed to fire leaving the onerous task of rebuilding the innings to the middle-order batsmen.

Rahul, who was selected as a back-up opener to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, not only steadied the Indian ship but also helped the two-time world champions take complete control with a brilliant knock.

Rahul made 108 off 99 with the help of 12 fours and four sixes. And that effectively sealed the number four spot in the Indian line-up. 

Impressed with Rahul's performance, fans took to social media sites to endorse the stylish Karnataka batsman as India's number four.

Here are some reactions:

But it was a bad day for Vijay Shankar, the original choice for the number four spot. The all-rounder could manage only two off seven balls.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau KL Rahul Mahendra Singh Dhoni Vijay Shankar Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Lasith Malinga Teaches Marcus Stoinis Fine Arts Bowling Deadly Yorker – WATCH
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters