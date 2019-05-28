ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans Pick KL Rahul As India's No 4 – Read Epic Reactions

India seemed to have found the answer to their nagging number four conundrum with KL Rahul playing a classy knock against Bangladesh in their final warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Put into bat, India's top three once again failed to fire leaving the onerous task of rebuilding the innings to the middle-order batsmen.

Rahul, who was selected as a back-up opener to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, not only steadied the Indian ship but also helped the two-time world champions take complete control with a brilliant knock.

Rahul made 108 off 99 with the help of 12 fours and four sixes. And that effectively sealed the number four spot in the Indian line-up.

Impressed with Rahul's performance, fans took to social media sites to endorse the stylish Karnataka batsman as India's number four.

Here are some reactions:

KL Rahul has more or less sealed the number 4 conundrum for Team India with this knock. The important aspect being his patience at the start of his innings and cashing it in the latter half. #CWC19 #INDvBAN — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) May 28, 2019

Any questions about No:4 at Indian team now door shut KL RAHUL deserved 100 wonderful innings @BCCI @imVkohli @klrahul11 — Ahamed Niyazudeen (@niyazudeen27) May 28, 2019

So KL Rahul seals the number 4 spot for the World Cup!!!

An impressive knock when India were in a troubled position...this makes the top 4 look so good!!!ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂÂ — prathmesh rustagi (@prathmeshrustag) May 28, 2019

Still I believe more than No.4 batsman KL Rahul can even bat better as a opener #INDvBAN — aswath (@AswathAswathn) May 28, 2019

KL RAHUL will bat at number 4 for India in WC. Much better batsman than overrated Sharma , Shankar , Jadav #INDvBAN #BANvIND — Cricket Guy (@CricketGuy8) May 28, 2019

Stylish century from a stylish batsman! ðÂ¤©



KL Rahul is peaking at the right time which augurs well for #TeamIndia. ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³#BANvIND #CWC19 #SaddaPunjab @klrahul11 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) May 28, 2019

Vijay Shankar has no one but to blame himself.

It was clearly in favour of him as we have seem MSK Prasad prefering him and no doubt that echoed the feelings of coach and captain as well.

KL Rahul deserves this and he will be no.4 . — shodhan t shetty (@hereiamSHODhan) May 28, 2019

But it was a bad day for Vijay Shankar, the original choice for the number four spot. The all-rounder could manage only two off seven balls.