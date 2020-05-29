May 29, 2020
Poshan
I Would Sign Neymar As He's The Second-best Player Behind Lionel Messi – Former Barcelona President

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell said he would try to sign PSG superstar Neymar as he is the second best player in the world behind Lionel Messi

Omnisport 29 May 2020
Neymar
File Photo
2020-05-29T18:23:53+0530

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell said he would try to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar as he is the second-best player in the world behind Lionel Messi. (More Football News)

Neymar left Barca for PSG in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017, but the Brazilian forward continues to be linked with a return to Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old failed to make his way back to LaLiga champions Barca at the start of the 2019-20 season and he is reportedly a transfer target again.

Rosell was president when Barca signed Neymar from Santos in 2013 and the 56-year-old heaped praise on the Brazil international.

"If I were the president of Barca, I would try to sign Neymar," Rosell told COPE and Radio Marca.

"He is the second-best player in the world after Messi and fits perfectly into the philosophy of the club.

"But with experience, he would sign him with two contracts, one sports and the other behavioural."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

“Nunca diga nunca, pois os limites são como os medos: sempre são apenas ilusão” MJ

A post shared by ene10ta Érre ð§ð· ð» neymarjr (@neymarjr) on May 28, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

Since swapping Barca for PSG, Neymar has won three successive Ligue 1 titles, to go with Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions honours.

Neymar scored 13 league goals before Ligue 1 was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and PSG were eventually declared champions.

Barca, meanwhile, have been tipped to sign Inter star Lautaro Martinez in the off-season.

However, Inter have insisted Martinez will not be sold unless his release clause – reportedly worth €111m – is met.

Rosell added: "I would not sign Lautaro for €111million but I would try to exchange two players".

