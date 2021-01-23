I-League Live Streaming, Aizawl FC Vs Indian Arrows: When And Where To Watch

After recording their first victory in this season's I-League, sixth-placed Aizawl FC would aim to continue their winning form when they cross swords with bottom-placed Indian Arrows at Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani on Sunday. A clinical performance against Gokulam Kerala FC saw Aizawl grab their first points of the season, and speaking at the official pre-match press conference, newly-appointed head coach Yan Law agreed that it is vital to keep the momentum going. (More Football News)

"Consistency is key in the Hero I-League and if we win tomorrow we can go second on the table and that is what we are aiming for. This format of the Hero I-League favours consistency and back-to-back wins can help us in achieving our target," said Law. "There are a lot of boys who are playing Hero I-League for the first time and these boys are really talented. This team will only grow in the matches to come and hopefully, we can even fight for the title."

Goalkeeper Zothanmawia said, "We are satisfied with how we have started the season but we will only improve from here. A win and a narrow loss is not a bad start to the season and we have to remember that we also have a game in hand.

"We look forward to continuing our winning streak and get three points against Arrows."

All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows, meanwhile, lost 0-4 against NEROCA in their last match.

Sitting bottom of the table without any points, coach Venkatesh Shanmugam's team would aim to open their points tally.

"Things didn't go our way in the last match, but the main point is that the boys get experience. We are a developmental team and it is important for the boys to develop. The boys have already shown a lot of development since the Churchill game," he said. "The important aspect is that they are creating chances and that is our silver lining. We are playing good football and would continue to aim to play good football.

"Aizawl FC will have a high confidence level. They have a good team and it will be a physically challenging game for us tomorrow. We will give our best and try to get some points."

Match and telecast details:

Match: Aizawl FC Vs Indian Arrows

Date: January 24 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Kalyani

TV Channel: 1Sports

Live Streaming: 1Sports Facebook

