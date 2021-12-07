I-League 2021-22 To Kick Off On December 26 In Kolkata - Full Schedule

The I-League 2021-22 will kick off on Boxing Day when TRAU FC take on Indian Arrows at the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata. This is for the second consecutive time the state of West Bengal will be hosting the entire tournament because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (More Football News)

The total number of clubs participating in I-League 2021-22 has increased from 11 in the previous season to 13 this season. The matches in the I-League 2021-22 season will be played across three venues - the Mohun Bagan ground, Kalyani Stadium and the Naihati Stadium.

Former champions Chennai City FC have been barred from participating in the I-League 2021-22 after failing to comply with club licensing regulations. They were replaced by Kenkre FC. All the players, officials, referees, and volunteers will be kept inside bio-secured bubbles across four hotels in Kolkata.

According to the format, all 13 teams will play against each other once in a round-robin format in Phase 1. Based on the standings at the end of Phase 1, the teams will be split into two groups in Phase 2. While the top seven teams will make Group A, the rest six will constitute Group B.

In the group stages, the teams will once again play against each other once in a round-robin format. The teams in Group A will play to determine the champions and those in Group B will be in a relegation battle. The winner of I-League 2021-22 will qualify for the 2023 AFC Cup group stage.

“We have three new teams in the I-League this season, and I would like to welcome Sreenidi Deccan FC, Rajasthan United FC, and Kenkre FC, as well as a huge welcome back message for all the other 10 teams that will participate in the league,” said AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar.

I-League 2021-22- Fixtures, schedule and live match start times for India

2021

December 26, Sunday

TRAU vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM IST

Rajasthan United FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 27, Monday

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 30, Thursday

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU - 2:00 PM IST

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST

December 31, Friday

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

2022

January 4, Tuesday

Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST

TRAU vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 5, Wednesday

Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST

Kenkre FC vs Punjab FC - 4:30 PM IST

Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 9, Sunday

Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 10, Monday

TRAU vs Churchill Brothers - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Arrows - 7:30 PM IST

January 14, Friday

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 15, Saturday

Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM IST

TRAU vs Kenkre FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 19, Wednesday

Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 4:30 PM IST

Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 20, Thursday

Rajasthan United FC vs Churchill Brothers - 2:00 PM IST

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 24, Monday

Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST

Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC - 4:30 PM IST

Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 25, Tuesday

Rajasthan United FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 29, Saturday

NEROCA FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

January 30, Sunday

Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST

TRAU vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST

February 3, Thursday

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

NEROCA FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

February 4, Thursday

Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 4:30 PM IST

TRAU vs Rajasthan United FC - 7:30 PM IST

February 8, Tuesday

NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Aizawl FC vs TRAU - 7:30 PM IST

February 9, Wednesday

Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

February 13, Sunday

NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM IST

February 14, Monday

Tiddim Road AC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows - 4:30 PM IST

Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

February 18, Friday

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST

NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST

February 19, Saturday

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Tiddim Road AC - 7:30 PM IST

February 23, Wednesday

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 2:00 PM IST

NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road AC - 7:30 PM IST

February 24, Thursday

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST