I-League 2021-22 To Kick Off On December 26 In Kolkata - Full Schedule

The I-League 2021-22 will kick off on Boxing Day when TRAU FC take on Indian Arrows at the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata. This is for the second consecutive time the state of West Bengal will be hosting the entire tournament because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (More Football News)
The total number of clubs participating in I-League 2021-22 has increased from 11 in the previous season to 13 this season. The matches in the I-League 2021-22 season will be played across three venues - the Mohun Bagan ground, Kalyani Stadium and the Naihati Stadium.
Former champions Chennai City FC have been barred from participating in the I-League 2021-22 after failing to comply with club licensing regulations. They were replaced by Kenkre FC. All the players, officials, referees, and volunteers will be kept inside bio-secured bubbles across four hotels in Kolkata.
According to the format, all 13 teams will play against each other once in a round-robin format in Phase 1. Based on the standings at the end of Phase 1, the teams will be split into two groups in Phase 2. While the top seven teams will make Group A, the rest six will constitute Group B.
In the group stages, the teams will once again play against each other once in a round-robin format. The teams in Group A will play to determine the champions and those in Group B will be in a relegation battle. The winner of I-League 2021-22 will qualify for the 2023 AFC Cup group stage.
“We have three new teams in the I-League this season, and I would like to welcome Sreenidi Deccan FC, Rajasthan United FC, and Kenkre FC, as well as a huge welcome back message for all the other 10 teams that will participate in the league,” said AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar.
I-League 2021-22- Fixtures, schedule and live match start times for India
2021
December 26, Sunday
TRAU vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM IST
Rajasthan United FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 27, Monday
NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 30, Thursday
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU - 2:00 PM IST
NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST
December 31, Friday
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
2022
January 4, Tuesday
Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST
TRAU vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 5, Wednesday
Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST
Kenkre FC vs Punjab FC - 4:30 PM IST
Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 9, Sunday
Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 10, Monday
TRAU vs Churchill Brothers - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Indian Arrows - 7:30 PM IST
January 14, Friday
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 15, Saturday
Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM IST
TRAU vs Kenkre FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 19, Wednesday
Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 4:30 PM IST
Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 20, Thursday
Rajasthan United FC vs Churchill Brothers - 2:00 PM IST
TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 24, Monday
Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST
Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC - 4:30 PM IST
Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 25, Tuesday
Rajasthan United FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 29, Saturday
NEROCA FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
January 30, Sunday
Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST
TRAU vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST
February 3, Thursday
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
NEROCA FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
February 4, Thursday
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 4:30 PM IST
TRAU vs Rajasthan United FC - 7:30 PM IST
February 8, Tuesday
NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Aizawl FC vs TRAU - 7:30 PM IST
February 9, Wednesday
Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
February 13, Sunday
NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST
Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM IST
February 14, Monday
Tiddim Road AC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows - 4:30 PM IST
Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
February 18, Friday
Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST
NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST
February 19, Saturday
Indian Arrows vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Tiddim Road AC - 7:30 PM IST
February 23, Wednesday
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 2:00 PM IST
NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road AC - 7:30 PM IST
February 24, Thursday
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST