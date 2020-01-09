I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan Vs Indian Arrows Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match

Mohun Bagan will look to continue their good form when they take on lowly All India Football Federations (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in an I-League clash on Thursday. (More Football News)

With three wins on the trot, Mohun Bagan have turned around their fortunes after a mellow start to the season which comprised of a draw at Aizawl and a 2-4 loss at home to Churchill Brothers. However, their performance in Srinagar, where Kibu Vicuna's men emerged comfortable 2-0 winners against Real Kashmir, served as a true testament to their title-challenging credentials.

Mohun Bagan have also been reinvigorated by the presence of Fran Gonzales at the heart of their midfield, as the Spaniard leads the I-League goal scoring charts as well as in terms of cumulative goals and assists. His movement, both on and off the ball, has allowed compatriot Joseba Beitia more space going forward, to exhibit his flair, as was evident in the last match against Kashmir.

The Arrows, on the other hand, have enjoyed a decent spell going into 2020, when they shocked Churchill Brothers for their first win of the season in a thoroughly impressive display, which they followed up with a 1-1 draw against NEROCA. But, before that, Shanmugam Venkatesh's side have lost three.

What is the kick-off time for the I-League 2019-20 match between Mohun Bagan Vs Indian Arrows?

Mohun Bagan Vs Indian Arrows match of I-League 2019-20 will start at 5:00 PM IST on Thursday (January 9). The match is being played at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal.

Where to watch I-League 2019-20 Mohun Bagan Vs Indian Arrows match on TV and live streaming?

Mohun Bagan Vs Indian Arrows match will be broadcast live on DSPORT and live streaming will be available Jio TV. Facebook pages of DSPORT and I-League may also show live streaming of the match.