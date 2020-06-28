I Don't Consider A Player's Price Tag – Quique Setien Defends Benching Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona coach Quique Setien said he had no interest in a player's price tag when choosing his team after starting Antoine Griezmann on the bench against Celta Vigo. (More Football News)

Griezmann, a €120million signing from Atletico Madrid last year, was introduced late as Barca were held to a 2-2 draw in Vigo on Saturday.

Setien defended his decision to start Griezmann, who has scored 14 goals in 42 games this season, on the bench.

"I don't take into consideration the player's price tag," he told a news conference.

"Last week we chose one specific team, and today we decided on another one. Last week you asked me why Ansu Fati wasn't playing, why Riqui Puig wasn't playing and today why Griezmann isn't playing.

"These are decisions I make and they are technical decisions. They're not made rashly, and they are done with the best of intentions for the team."

Lionel Messi set up two goals for Luis Suarez, but Iago Aspas' 88th-minute equaliser saw Barca held.

Setien's men are a point clear of Real Madrid, who visit Espanyol on Sunday.