'I Am Coming Back': Shoaib Akhtar Announces Return To Cricket

The former fast bowler of Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar is all set to make a return to Cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote: "Hello 14th February is the date, mark your calendars guys. Main bhi araha hun iss baar league khelnay.. Aakhir inn bachon ko bhi pata chalay kay tezi hoti kia hai!"

In the video post, Akhtar can be heard saying, "Today's kids believe that they know a lot (about cricket) and they can challenge my bowling speed as well. So, kids I am coming back to play and I will show you what speed really is. I too will play league (cricket) so beware".

February 14 marks the start of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and fans are speculating that Shoaib Akhtar has joined one of the six PSL teams in some capacity.

Earlier, in another Twitter post, Akhtar called himself the "don of cricket".

Showcasing his past glories, the 43-year-old took to the popular social media site, and wrote: "Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world .

The post also carries photos of batsmen who have become his victims. However, it soon became a talking point for fans, mostly Indians, who in turn reminded 'Rawalpindi Express' of a certain Sachin Tendulkar.

The legendary fast bowler from Pakistan still holds the record of bowling fastest-ever delivery in International cricket. He succeeded in bowling at a top speed of 161.3 kph which is still the record in cricketing history.

(With inputs from agencies)