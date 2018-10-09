﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself 'Don Of Cricket', Fans Remind Him Of Sachin Tendulkar

Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself 'Don Of Cricket', Fans Remind Him Of Sachin Tendulkar

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself 'Don Of Cricket', Fans Remind Him Of Sachin Tendulkar
File Photo
Shoaib Akhtar Calls Himself 'Don Of Cricket', Fans Remind Him Of Sachin Tendulkar
outlookindia.com
2018-10-09T16:46:18+0530
Related Stories

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday made a sensational Twitter post, calling himself the "don of cricket", but not all fans were happy with his claim.

Showcasing his past glories, the 43-year-old took to the popular social media site, and wrote: "Don of cricket as they called me but never enjoyed hurting people but I must say when I was out there I just ran in for the love of my country & for the people around the world .."

The post also carries photos of batsmen who have become his victims. However, it soon became a talking point for fans, mostly Indians, who in turn reminded 'Rawalpindi Express' of a certain Sachin Tendulkar.

Here are some picks:

Regarded as one of the fastest and lethal bowlers of all time, Akhtar dominated batsmen world over. But he also faced the might of batting greats like Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

In one particular match during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, Tendulkar toyed with the fast bowler.

Akhtar played 10 Tests and 28 ODIs against India, taking 28 and 41 wickets respectively. He has more than 400 international wickets.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shoaib Akhtar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UIDAI’s Aadhaar Seva Kendras Project To Come Up In 53 Cities
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters