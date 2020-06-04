Hyderabad Open Badminton Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held from August 11 to 16, was on Thursday cancelled by the world body BWF in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"BWF and Badminton Association of India have agreed to cancel the Hyderabad Open 2020 (11-16 August) - a Super 100 on the BWF Tour," the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement.
The event was part of the BWF's revised calendar to restart the sport after the pandemic-forced cancellations since March.
BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "Circumstances have and will continue to change in certain countries and territories and therefore BWF may be required to make further updates to the status of tournaments as and when necessary."
