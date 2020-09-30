Huesca Vs Atletico Madrid: Luis Suarez Handed First Atleti Start After Stunning Cameo Against Granada

Luis Suarez has been handed his full debut for Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone's side take on Huesca in their second LaLiga fixture of the campaign. (More Football News)

Suarez came off the bench to run riot in the final 20 minutes of Atleti's 6-1 demolition of Granada on Sunday.

The Uruguay striker – signed last week in a €6million move from Barcelona – scored twice and provided an assist to round off a fine start to the season for Atleti.

He became the first Atleti player in the 21st century to both score and assist in his first match for the club, while also becoming their first debutant ever to net a brace.

In total, Suarez managed four attempts in total, created one chance and completed 10 passes from his 16 touches, with a 70 per cent passing accuracy.

His reward for his efforts is a first start for his new club, with the 33-year-old partnering Joao Felix - another Sunday scorer - up front.

Diego Costa opened the scoring against Granada, but the Spain international has made way for Suarez, despite Simeone suggesting he may use both forwards from the off.

Suarez coming in for Costa was one of five changes made by Simeone, with Marcos Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Vitolo and Arsenal-linked Thomas Partey also starting.

