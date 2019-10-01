How Is Pakistan Guarding Sri Lankan Cricketers From Killer Terrorists – Watch Stunning Visuals

More than Babar Azam's stunning century that gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Monday, visuals showing security arrangements for the visiting side are grabbing more eyeballs, worldwide. Pakistan's security bandobast for the Lankans is nothing short of mind boggling and only offered to Head of States.

(Cricket News)

Locals in Karachi were flabbergasted at the security cover provided to the Sri Lankan team bus en route to the National Stadium in Karachi, the venue of the day-night contest on Monday. Led by pilots on "dhoom macha de" motorbikes, the team buses were protected by at least 30 different kinds of heavily armed security vehicles.

At the tail-end of the convoy was an ambulance. Videos taken by locals revealed some hilarious comments, underlying the state of affairs in one of Pakistan's most prosperous cities.

"Only a tank is missing in the line-up," joked a bystander.

"There's even an ambulance ... in case if there is an attack right here! This is how cricket is played in Karachi."

International cricket returned to Pakistan after a 10-year gap due to a terrorist attack on a Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. The ambush killed eight people and injured several players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, that is virtually run by incumbent governments, has made a plea to the International Cricket Council that all visiting teams will be accorded the highest of security cover. This is a depleted Sri Lankan team after several players made themselves unavailable for the current tour of Pakistan.

Pakistan army soldiers guard the National stadium as Sri Lankan cricket teams arrive in Karachi. Image Credit: AP

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani said Pakistan will have to maintain high security for some time. “It’s for us as Pakistan to make sure that the standards (of security) that we have given to Sri Lankan cricket board remain consistent,” he said. “I’m confident that the message going out is a strong and powerful one.”

The PCB has made a plea to the International Cricket Council that all visiting teams will be accorded the highest of security cover. Image Credit: AP

International cricket returned to Pakistan after a 10-year gap due to a terrorist attack on a Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. Image Credit: AP

Harin Fernando, Sri Lanka’s minister for telecommunications, foreign employment and sports, says the series is important for regional support. “Cricket has become a universal game and it’s not just about the competitiveness, but it is also about showing solidarity among the neighbouring nations,” Fernando said.

“What amazes me is the amount of security that have been given and how they’ve looked after,” Fernando added. “To see that you will recognise every gate, every aspect, every person who gets into the ground and get out of the ground it’s being monitored.

“Life has to go on, we have to move on, sports should not stop, I believe players of other countries will also come …”