Hockey Unites Against Discrimination: FIH Releases Statement In Support Of 'Black Lives Matter'

Hockey's world governing body, the FIH (Federation Internationale de Hockey) has realeased a statement in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' in the wake of George Floyd death. (More Hockey News)

Reacting strongly to the death of African American Floyd, the FIH "as an organisation that has core values of equality, inclusion and diversity at its very heart," said in a statement that it "associates itself with the hockey community – athletes, officials and National Associations – in their condemnation of discrimination and support to the black community in the wake of recent events in the USA."

Floyd was killed on 25 May by a Minneapolis policeman after he was arrested and handcuffed. A police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck, killing him in the process.

"Within hockey, as with any other sport, FIH acknowledges there are still steps to be taken to wipe out racism, xenophobia, misogyny and homophobia, but these are steps the organisation is committed to taking. And the solidarity and support shown to the black community by our own hockey community are testimony to that commitment," the realease added.

FIH President Narinda Batra, said: "Sometimes it takes a tragedy to make us stop and evaluate our own values. That is exactly what has happened over the past few days. I am proud of all our members – individuals and national associations – across the global hockey community who continue to reinforce the core values of FIH – inclusion, diversity and respect.

Batra, who is also the president of the Indian Olympic Association also said that "there are still areas of discrimination that must be addressed. Then added that "if we, as an international federation, continue to cherish, nurture and embrace our core values then we can play our role in making a difference.”

Olympian and co-chair of the Athlete’s Committee Rogier Hofman, added: “I want to echo the comments of many hockey athletes in supporting the black community. As athletes we see our differences as our greatest strength. We must respect our team mates and opponents for all that they are. Hockey can do more to address inclusivity and equality and we, as athletes, must play a key role in this”.

The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in the killing of Trayvon Martin in Florida.