Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Hockey India Names 25 Players For Senior Women's National Camp

Experienced player Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur too have received a call-up for the camp. | File Photo

The 25 porobables include Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary, who have been moved to the Senior Core Group from the Junior ranks.

outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T15:49:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:49 pm

Hockey India on Sunday named 25 players, including the members of national team that secured a historic fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, for the senior women's national coaching Camp scheduled to begin at Bengaluru from Monday. (More Hockey News)

"The core group which also includes the 16 players who were part of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will report on Sunday, 12 September for the National Camp which will conclude on 20 October 2021," HI said in a release.

The 25 porobables include Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary, who have been moved to the Senior Core Group from the Junior ranks.

Experienced player Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur too have received a call-up for the camp.

Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila who were part of the Olympic squad will join the junior Indian women's team's ongoing national coaching camp at the same campus in SAI, Bengaluru.

Bichu Devi Kharibam who was also part of the Olympic Core group will now join the Junior National Camp.

The junior core Group is currently preparing for the all-important FIH Junior Women's World Cup to be held later this year in South Africa.

"While the campaign in Tokyo ended on a disappointing note for the players as it was a case of so near yet so far from the medal, the love and support the players have received over these past few weeks has been incredible and this has motivated them to do better," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said.

Core Probable Group: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Udita, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary.

