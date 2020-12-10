Hobart Hurricanes Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Season Opening BBL 2020-21 Match

The tenth edition of the very popular T20 cricket tournament, Big Bash League (BBL), starts on Thursday with a clash between defending champions Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

Matthew Wade, who led Australia in the second T20I against India in the absence of Aaron Finch, is still with their national team, so will miss the initial phase of the league. Hurricanes have installed Pete Handscomb at the helm, in Wade's stead.

Sixers will also have to manage without Moises Henriques, who is still with the national camp as the Aussies continue to prepare for the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Two-time champions will be led by Daniel Hughes.

The season will witness the introduction of three new rules -- Power Surge, X-Factor Player and the Bash Boost.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 1st match of BBL 2020-21 between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers

Date: December 12 (Thursday), 2020

Time: 1:45 PM IST/ 7:15 PM local/ 8:15 AM GMT

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia

TV Channels: Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

Toss: Sydney Sixers have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes: D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu.

Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine,

Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.

