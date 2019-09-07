Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir Khan, who would have turned 64 on September 15, died in Lahore, leaving the cricket world stunned. Soon after the news of his demise surfaced, current and former cricketers paid their homage to the spin great. (More Cricket News)

Shane Warne, regarded as the greatest leg-spinner the sport has ever seen, revealed that he looked up to Qadir. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Aussie legend said: "It's very sad news so condolences to Abdul Qadir's family.

"I had the opportunity to meet him in 1994 on my first tour to Pakistan. I think a lot of people who bowled leg-spin, like I did, he was the guy who we looked up to in the '80s. He was the main leg-spinner in that era.

"He was a terrific bowler who bamboozled a lot of batsmen. His record is a terrific one," he added.

ABSOLUTE GOLD: Abdul Qadir explaining his first meeting with Shane Warne in 1994. The respect Warne accorded to him and how Qadir helped him (Warne) to develop a deadly Googly. YOU CAN'T MISS THIS. Every cricket aficionado must watch & share this.... @ShaneWarne @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/hC4RYlYXaC — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 6, 2019

RARE GOLD: Abdul Qadir narrating the best incident of his cricketing life (in his own words). When he got the better of Imran Khan and convinced him about his credentials. MUST WATCH..



RIP legend. Resurrected the dying art of leg-spin & was a worthy precursor to Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/8pGbgVJuwP — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 6, 2019

Abdul Qadir leading Pakistan to victory with 14 needed off the last over against West Indies in Lahore during the 1987 World Cup #Cricket pic.twitter.com/UBdqGAv2Aq — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 6, 2019

Former Pakistan captain and one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Wasim Akram called Qadir a "magician" while Shoaib Akhtar said that he will forever be "indebted" the former captain.

"They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him. A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten," Akram, who played in the national team alongside Qadir, recollected.

They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him.A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 6, 2019

"Sad news mate! Loved watching him bowl," responded Australian speedster Brett Lee in a tweet quoting the one posted by Akram.

Sad news mate! Loved watching him bowl https://t.co/UoiX2yWFys — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 6, 2019

Akhtar, one of Pakistan's most fearsome fast bowlers, put out a video message in which he expressed his gratitude towards Qadir for backing his selection when he was the head of the panel in 2009.

"I would forever remain indebted to Qadir bhai as he supported me in 2009. He fought for my comeback even when I wasn't fully fit as he believed that I can win matches for Pakistan. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin. My heart goes out to his family," Akhtar said.

Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir sb passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin.

Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon.#AbdulQadir pic.twitter.com/mhBZy2yVk9 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 6, 2019

The death was also condoled by cricket stars in India.

"Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away.met him two years back he was full of energy as always..A champion bowler,Great human being,you will be missed forever..condolences to the family," tweeted off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away.met him two years back he was full of energy as always..A champion bowler,Great human being,you will be missed forever..condolences to the family..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #RIPabdulqadir pic.twitter.com/HmKVoIwCBU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2019

Famous commentator Harsha Bhogle hailed him as one the greats and shared one of the stories narrated to him by Qadir:

He was bowling to England in the nets. He was over 40 and just turning his arm over. I said "Aap aise hi bowling karrain?" He said (along the lines of) "Agar sahi karoonga to unka confidence kharaab ho jaayega"! I wish I had that interview somewhere! https://t.co/1HuLV7igWz — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2019

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also expressed his sorrow.

"Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bear the loss," the skipper tweeted.

Another former skipper Shoaib Malik also paid homage to the legend.

"My heart goes out to the family of our legend Abdul Qadir saab, May Allah give him the highest level of Jannat and may people always remember him with love and the highest level of respect in this world, Ameen," Malik tweeted.

Qadir played 67 Tests for his country, taking 236 wickets, with his stunning 9-56 in 1987 against England at Lahore one of Pakistan's greatest individual bowling performances. He also starred in ODI cricket with 132 wickets from his 104 appearances in the white-ball format.

Qadir died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore on Friday. Qadir left behind his wife, four sons and a daughter who is married to Pakistan player Umar Akmal.

(With agency inputs)