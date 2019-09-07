﻿
Abdul Qadir, who is often credited for resurrecting the dying art of leg-spin, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore on Friday

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2019
Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 One-Day International matches for Pakistan, taking 236 and 132 wickets respectively.
Courtesy: Twitter
2019-09-07T02:00:02+0530

Legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir Khan, who would have turned 64 on September 15, died in Lahore, leaving the cricket world stunned. Soon after the news of his demise surfaced, current and former cricketers paid their homage to the spin great. (More Cricket News)

Shane Warne, regarded as the greatest leg-spinner the sport has ever seen, revealed that he looked up to Qadir. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Aussie legend said: "It's very sad news so condolences to Abdul Qadir's family.

"I had the opportunity to meet him in 1994 on my first tour to Pakistan. I think a lot of people who bowled leg-spin, like I did, he was the guy who we looked up to in the '80s. He was the main leg-spinner in that era.

"He was a terrific bowler who bamboozled a lot of batsmen. His record is a terrific one," he added.

Former Pakistan captain and one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Wasim Akram called Qadir a "magician" while Shoaib Akhtar said that he will forever be "indebted" the former captain.

"They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him. A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten," Akram, who played in the national team alongside Qadir, recollected.

"Sad news mate! Loved watching him bowl," responded Australian speedster Brett Lee in a tweet quoting the one posted by Akram.

Akhtar, one of Pakistan's most fearsome fast bowlers, put out a video message in which he expressed his gratitude towards Qadir for backing his selection when he was the head of the panel in 2009.

"I would forever remain indebted to Qadir bhai as he supported me in 2009. He fought for my comeback even when I wasn't fully fit as he believed that I can win matches for Pakistan. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin. My heart goes out to his family," Akhtar said.

The death was also condoled by cricket stars in India.

"Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away.met him two years back he was full of energy as always..A champion bowler,Great human being,you will be missed forever..condolences to the family," tweeted off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Famous commentator Harsha Bhogle hailed him as one the greats and shared one of the stories narrated to him by Qadir:

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also expressed his sorrow.

"Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bear the loss," the skipper tweeted.

Another former skipper Shoaib Malik also paid homage to the legend.

"My heart goes out to the family of our legend Abdul Qadir saab, May Allah give him the highest level of Jannat and may people always remember him with love and the highest level of respect in this world, Ameen," Malik tweeted.

Qadir played 67 Tests for his country, taking 236 wickets, with his stunning 9-56 in 1987 against England at Lahore one of Pakistan's greatest individual bowling performances. He also starred in ODI cricket with 132 wickets from his 104 appearances in the white-ball format.

Qadir died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore on Friday. Qadir left behind his wife, four sons and a daughter who is married to Pakistan player Umar Akmal.

 (With agency inputs)

Abdul Qadir Lahore Cricket Sports
