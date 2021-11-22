Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur Named In WBBL Team Of Tournament

Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian to feature in the WBBL's Best XI. She is one of the two international players to be named in the list alongside New Zealand's Sophie Devine.

Harmanpreet Kaur Named In WBBL Team Of Tournament
India T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur representing Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia. | Twitter/RenegadesBBL

Trending

Harmanpreet Kaur Named In WBBL Team Of Tournament
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T15:19:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 3:19 pm

Indian T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been named in the Women's Big Bash League's official 'Team of the Tournament' after her stellar all-round performance for Melbourne Renegades this season. (More Cricket News)

Harmanpreet has shone bright with both bat and ball for the Renegades, scoring 399 runs with three half-centuries. Her strike rate has been an impressive 135.25 while her average is 66.5.

Her highest score was an unbeaten 81-run knock against the Sydney Thunder last week. She has also hit a competition-best 18 sixes till now.

"Harmanpreet Kaur has been a dominant force with bat and ball for the Renegades, spearheading their rise back up the ladder after joining her new club," cricket.co.au said.

Harmanpreet has also proved her mettle with the ball following an injury to the team's star leg-spinner, Georgia Wareham. The 32-year-old has been brilliant in the power play and has snared 15 wickets. The Indian T20 skipper also boasts of the best figures of 3/22.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Harmanpreet is the only Indian to feature in the Best XI of WBBL despite some quality performances by the likes of Smriti Mandhana, who became the first from the country to hit a century in the league with a record-equalling 114 not out.

Apart from Harmanpreet, New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine, who plays for Perth Scorchers, was the only other international player in the Best XI.

The selection panel included cricket.com.au journalist Laura Jolly, former Australia players Lisa Sthalekar and Mel Jones and Australia national selector Shawn Flegler.

The Renegades are slated to play The Challenger on Thursday.

Tags

PTI Harmanpreet Kaur Adelaide, Australia Cricket Sports Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Mumbai City FC Vs FC Goa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

In Rohit Sharma Era, Virat Kohli Can Follow Sachin Tendulkar’s Template – Tests And ODIs Only

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Pakistan Need 125 To Complete 3-0 Rout Of Bangladesh

Alexander Zverev Beats Daniil Medvedev, Lifts ATP Finals Trophy For 2nd Time

La Liga: Real Madrid Cruise To 4-1 Win Over Granada, Retake League Lead

Serie A: Napoli Finally Beaten As Inter Milan Revive Title Bid

Ligue 1: Lyon Vs Marseille Match Abandoned After Dimitri Payet Hit By Water Bottle

EPL: Tottenham Rally For 1st Title Win Under Antonio Conte; Stroll For Manchester City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rohit Sharma Says Venkatesh Iyer's Bowling Is Important For India Going Forward

Rohit Sharma Says Venkatesh Iyer's Bowling Is Important For India Going Forward

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: Windies Make Steady Start After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 386

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: Windies Make Steady Start After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 386

Rahul Dravid Says 'It's Nice To Start Well' After India's Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

Rahul Dravid Says 'It's Nice To Start Well' After India's Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

ISL 2021-21: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Share Spoil

ISL 2021-21: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Share Spoil

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement