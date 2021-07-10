July 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Harleen Deol Completes A Sensational Catch In India Women Vs England T20I Match – Watch Video Here

Harleen Deol Completes A Sensational Catch In India Women Vs England T20I Match – Watch Video Here

Chasing 177 set by England women, India lost the first T20I by 18 runs via D/L Method

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:05 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Harleen Deol Completes A Sensational Catch In India Women Vs England T20I Match – Watch Video Here
India's Harleen Deol took a stunning catch during T20 match against England on Friday.
Screengrab: Twitter
Harleen Deol Completes A Sensational Catch In India Women Vs England T20I Match – Watch Video Here
outlookindia.com
2021-07-10T10:05:28+05:30

Although India lost the fisrt T20I against England via D/L method, Harleen Deol’s dismissal of England women batter Amy Jones will go down in history as one of the best boundary catches. (More Cricket News)

England batting first were in a strong position and were trying to gather quick runs at the closing stages of their innings.  Harleen was positioned at long-off trying save the boundaries.

In the 19th over Jones stepped out trying to launch the ball over the infield off  Shikha Pandey’s over.

Jones timed the ball too well and it seems destined to go over the ropes for a six. But Harleen had other plans, she jumped in air to grab the ball but as the momentum was taking her over the ropes, she tossed the ball in the air. Deol went over the ropes but dived back in to complete a sensational catch which was even applauded by the opposition dugout.     

India though eventually lost the match by 18 runs via D/L method.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ZIM vs BAN: Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau London India Women's Cricket Team England women's national cricket team Cricket Sports Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos