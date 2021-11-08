Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Finishes 5th, Qualifies For Next Grand Prix Cycle

India's Dronavalli Harika was tied for a joint third spot with Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine but eventually settled for fifth place on the basis of the tie-break score.

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Finishes 5th, Qualifies For Next Grand Prix Cycle
Dronavalli Harika has won three bronze medals in the Women's World Chess Championship, in 2012, 2015 and 2017. | Twitter

Trending

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Finishes 5th, Qualifies For Next Grand Prix Cycle
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T13:35:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 1:35 pm

Indian chess ace Dronavalli Harika held top-seed Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine to a draw in the 11th and final round of the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss chess tournament here to finish fifth and qualify for the next women's Grand Prix cycle. (Other Sports News)

Harika, who started the event as the fourth seed, shared a point with Muzychuk in 31 moves late on Sunday to end with seven points and remained undefeated in the tournament.

She was tied for a joint third spot with the Ukrainian but eventually settled for fifth place on the basis of the tie-break score.

Meanwhile, 19-year old Vantika Agrawal, who recently became a Woman Grandmaster, finished a creditable 14th with 6.5 points, which included three wins, seven draws and one loss.

In the Open event, Indian GM Nihal Sarin had the best finish, taking 18th place with 6.5 points. Compatriots P Harikrishna and K Sasikiran finished a distant 30th and 31st respectively with six points from 11 rounds.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Sarin, who remained unbeaten in the event, drew his final round match against the talented Russian Daniil Dubov while Harikrishna signed peace with Yuriy Kuzubov of Ukraine.

Sasikiran, who had done well to be among the joint leaders for a while, lost to Ukraine's Anton Korobov to finish with six points.

GM Raunak Sadhwani drew with Hans Moke Niemann of USA in the final round to secure 5.5 points and finished 57th.

In the all-Indian clash, D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa drew in 34 moves. Both finished the event with five points. Praggnanandhaa took the 72nd spot while Gukesh ended up three spots lower.

In the women's event, only Vantika Agrwal apart from Harika managed a draw while the others -- R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, and Padmini Rout -- lost their final round games.

Alireza Firouzja and Lei Tingjie emerged winners in the Open and women's events respectively.

Naturalised Frenchman Fioruzja scored eight points from 11 rounds after a draw with Grigoriy Oparin and finished half a point ahead of the field. World no 2 Fabiano Caruana took second place with 7.5 points.

Tingjie dominated and finished on top with nine points, 1.5 points ahead of the rest. The second and third places were shared by Elisabeth Paehtz of Germany, who also secured her final GM norm, and Zhu Jiner of China, both with 7.5 points.

Final placings of Indian players:

Open: Nihal Sarin (6.5 points, 18th place), P Harikrishna (6.5 points, 30th), K Sasikiran (6 points, 31st), Raunak Sadhwani (5.5 points, 57th), Arjun Erigaisi (5.5 points, 58th), R Praggnanandhaa (5 points, 75th), D Gukesh (5 points, 75th), S P Sethuraman (4.5 points, 83rd), Surya Shekhar Ganguly (4.5, 88th), B Adhiban (4.5 points, 90th).

Women: D Harika (7 points, 5th), Vantika Agrawal (6.5 points, 14th), R Vaishali (5.5 points, 29th), Padmini Rout (4 points, 44th), and Divya Deshmukh (4 points, 46th).

Tags

PTI Latvia Other Sports Chess Grand Prix Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Teenager Sankalp Gupta Becomes India's 71st Chess Grandmaster

Teenager Sankalp Gupta Becomes India's 71st Chess Grandmaster

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik Is Obsessed With Fitness, Says It Helps Him Stay Afloat As International Cricketer

Ligue 1: Nice Lose To Montpellier At Home 0-1

Serie A: Milan Derby Ends In Draw 1-1

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan On T20 Record-Breaking Mode, After Virat Kohli, It's Chris Gayle Now

EPL: Tottenham Held By Everton In Goalless Draw

EPL: Emile Smith Rowe Shines As Arsenal Beat Watford 1-0

West Ham End Liverpool's 25-game Unbeaten Run

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: Harvey Barnes Cancels Raphinha's Goal To Earn Points For Leicester

EPL: Harvey Barnes Cancels Raphinha's Goal To Earn Points For Leicester

Pakistan Cricket Team Wants To Carry Momentum Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, Says Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Team Wants To Carry Momentum Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, Says Babar Azam

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev For Record 37th Masters Title

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev For Record 37th Masters Title

T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik Sizzles In Pakistan’s 72-Run Win, To Face Australia In Semifinals

T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik Sizzles In Pakistan’s 72-Run Win, To Face Australia In Semifinals

Read More from Outlook

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Lola Nayar / Five years after demonetisation, though cash usage has declined, it still prevails in property transactions, grocery purchase and payment for services, reveals a national online survey.

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

Vikas Pathak / LK Advani's birthday: One of the key builders of the BJP and the one whose Rath Yatra in 1990 turned India into a two-party democracy, his long career is synonymous with that of the BJP.

Shoaib Malik And The Story Of A Never-Give-Up Pakistan Star

Shoaib Malik And The Story Of A Never-Give-Up Pakistan Star

PTI / Shoaib Malik showed his class with an 18-ball 54 to set up Pakistan's 72-run mauling of Scotland, their fifth win in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge

Outlook Web Desk / Lakhimpur Violence: A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the investigation was not going the way it expected.

Advertisement