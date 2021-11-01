Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

A couple of sub-optimal moves from Dronavalli Harika were enough to let the victory slip away. She and Pogonina split the point in a dead equal position.

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina
Dronavalli Harika has won three bronze medals in the Women's World Chess Championship, in 2012, 2015 and 2017. | Twitter

Trending

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T16:05:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 4:05 pm

Indian star Dronavalli Harika drew her fifth round game against Natalija Pogonina to be placed joint second with three others on 3.5 points in the FIDE Grand Swiss chess tournament for women in Latvia. (Other Sports News)

In the Open event, experienced Grandmaster K Sasikiran took down 10th-seed Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia in 53 moves in a French Alekhine variation game to improve his tally to 3.5 points.

Harika took on the two-time Russian champion Pogonina on the third board in an Italian Game. She exerted heavy pressure and created a decisive advantage, but a couple of sub-optimal moves from her part were enough to let the victory slip away.

The duo split the point in a dead equal position.

The Indian No.2 now has two wins and three draws.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The young Divya Deshmukh was the only winner among the Indian women as she scored over local favourite Madara Golsta in 49 moves in a Nimzo-Indian game to take her tally to two points.

R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal drew against Salome Melia (Georgia) and Zhanasaya Abdumalik (Kazakhstan) respectively.

While Vaishali's score is now 2.5, Vantika is at 3 points.

Padmini Rout went down to Batkhuyag Munguntuul (Mongolia) in round five to remain on two points.

A bunch of five players are in co-lead with four points after the conclusion of the fifth round.

In the Open event, Alexei Shirov and Evgeniy Najer joined Alireza Firouzja as the leaders with Ivan Saric and Armenian Robert Hovhannisyan on 4 points each.

Firouzja drew his game against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, while world No.2 and top-seed Fabiano Caruana got the better of David Howell of England.

Among the Indians, there were wins for K Sasikiran, R Praggnanandhaa, Raunak Sadhwani, Arjun Erigaisi, Surya Sekhar Ganguly and B Adhiban.

Nihal Sarin, who drew with Manuel Petrosyan (Armenia) moved to 3.5 points and is in the seventh spot.

P Harikrishna, the highest-rated Indian in the fray, could not break down the defences of Dariusz Swiercz and had to settle for a draw, taking his tally to three points.

Sasikiran, with his upset win over Fedoseev is placed 16th with 3.5 points.

Adhiban, who had struggled in the first four rounds, posted his first win, beating Rakotomaharo Fy Antenaina.

Ten Indian men and five women feature in the tournament.

The Grand Swiss Tournament and Women’s Grand Swiss 2021 are part of the qualifications for the 2021-23 World Championship cycle. The top two finishers will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2022.

Tags

PTI Latvia Other Sports Chess Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren’t ‘Robots’

T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren’t ‘Robots’

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Were Prepared To Fire Shots At Star-Studded India, Says Gary Stead

Tottenham Hotspur Fire Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Just Four Months In Charge

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

India Team Management Didn't Trust Rohit Sharma As Opener Vs New Zealand, Says Sunil Gavaskar

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Challenge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

India, Caught Pakistan And Bowled New Zealand In T20 World Cup! Why IND Must Play More Cricket Vs PAK

India, Caught Pakistan And Bowled New Zealand In T20 World Cup! Why IND Must Play More Cricket Vs PAK

World Boxing Championships: Nishant, Sanjeet Enter Quarterfinals

World Boxing Championships: Nishant, Sanjeet Enter Quarterfinals

St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title

St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title

Read More from Outlook

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Seema Guha / The recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh expose the fault lines in India's neighbouring country.

Australia Recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin As It Eases Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Australia Recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin As It Eases Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Outlook Web Desk / Australia has recognized Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine as a valid vaccine to establish the vaccination status of travellers coming inside the country.

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / Former Chief Minister Yadav, who is a Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh and regarded as the CM face of his party, said that he will not be contesting the assembly election due next year himself.

Advertisement