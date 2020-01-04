Gokulam Kerala Vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match

Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC will look to break into the top-three in the points table when they meet at Kozhikode in an I-League clash on Saturday. (More Football News)

Gokulam Kerala FC will be glad that they will have Andre Ettienne back in the defensive line up after a match's suspension. The Kerala outfit felt his absence as they went down 1-2 against Mohun Bagan in Kalyani before the long break.

Aizawl FC, who have played two matches more than the home team, already have a win and three draws to their name, which has kept them in the race but a concrete result has eluded the team from Mizoram. They have been scoring goals but it seems the defence of the team has often let them down.

What is the kick-off time for the I-League 2019-20 match between Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC?

The Gokulam Kerala Vs Aizawl FC match of I-League 2019-20 will start at 7:15 PM IST. The match is being played at Kozhikode.

Where and how to watch I-League 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala Vs Aizawl FC match on TV and live streaming?

The Gokulam Kerala Vs Aizawl FC match will be broadcast live on DSPORT and live streaming will be available Jio TV.