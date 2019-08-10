﻿
Global T20: Veteran Pakistan All-Rounder Shoaib Malik Wreaks Havoc, Breaks Glasses In Canada – WATCH

Leading Vancouver Knights against Brampton Wolves in the Qualifier 1 of the Global T20 Canada 2019, Shoaib Malik hit 46 runs off 26 balls with two of his sixes breaking glasses

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
Global T20: Veteran Pakistan All-Rounder Shoaib Malik Wreaks Havoc, Breaks Glasses In Canada – WATCH
It's normal for cricket balls to break window glasses in the Indian sub-continent, but the same can't be said about countries like Canada despite heavy presence of South Asian expats.
Global T20: Veteran Pakistan All-Rounder Shoaib Malik Wreaks Havoc, Breaks Glasses In Canada – WATCH
2019-08-10T17:02:26+0530

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who lost his central contracts with PCB for the 2019-20 season, wreaked havoc during the Qualifier 1 of the Global T20 Canada 2019 by shattering glass windows at Brampton.

On August 8, leading the Vancouver Knights against Brampton Wolves, the 37-year-old scored 46 runs off 26 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes. Two of those sixes crashed into the window panes of the stadium, breaking glasses.

In the 14th over, the Vancouver skipper hit New Zeland spinner Ish Sodhi for a six to start the mayhem, then in the 16th, the right-handed batsman took on his Pakistani counterpart Wahab Riaz.

Watch both the glass breaking sixes here:

Vancouver set a target of 171 runs for Wolves thanks to forties from the skipper himself and Tobias Visee (40) and Andre Russell (43).

Then they dismissed the star-studded hosts for 103 runs with Saad Bin Zafar taking four wickets to enter the final. Skipper Colin Munro was the only batsman for Wolves to reach double figures. He hit 62 off 25 balls with five fours and six sixes.

Wolves will get another chance to make the final when they take on Winnipeg Hawks in the Qualifier 2 on Saturday.

 

