Gilchrist, Ponting Squads Named For YSP Curtain-Raiser Clash

Cricket Australia’s Youth Selection Panel (YSP), in conjunction with State Talent Managers, have named two strong squads for the annual Gilchrist XII and Ponting XII Twenty20 match on Friday, December 27.



The match, which showcases some of Australia’s best underage cricketers, will be played as a curtain-raiser to the KFC Big Bash League fixture between the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.



Thirteen players from Australia’s 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad will take part in the fixture, which forms a key component of their preparation for the upcoming tournament in South Africa from January 17.



The match will be live streamed on cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia Facebook page and Cricket Australia YouTube channel from 1:00pm AEST on Friday, December 27. Live scoring will also be available via match centre on cricket.com.au.



Cricket Australia National Talent & Pathway Manager, Graham Manou, said:



“The Gilchrist XII v Ponting XII match provides some of Australia’s most promising cricketers with another chance to showcase their skills in front of a national audience.



“It is also a key element of our preparation for the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which is now less than one month away.”



“The match’s status as a KFC BBL|09 curtain-raiser adds an extra layer of excitement and we look forward to the players embracing the opportunity.”



The following 12-player squads have been selected for the Gilchrist XII and Ponting XII.

Gilchrist XII v Ponting XII

Friday, December 27, 2019, 1:0pm AEST

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast



Gilchrist XII

Will Bowering (South Australia)

Max Clayton (Queensland)

Cooper Connolly (Western Australia)

Mackenzie Harvey (Victoria Metro)

Lachlan Hearne (NSW Metro)

Liam Marshall (NSW Metro)

Cameron McClure (Victoria Country)

Patrick Rowe (Victoria Country)

Will Sanders (Queensland)

Tanveer Sangha (NSW Metro)

Liam Scott (South Australia)

Matthew Willans (Queensland)



Ponting XII

Hugo Burdon (Queensland)

Sam Fanning (Western Australia)

Jayden Goodwin (Western Australia)

Corey Kelly (South Australia)

Tom Kelly (South Australia)

Todd Murphy (Victoria Country)

Mitchell Owen (Tasmania)

Wil Parker (Victoria Metro)

Will Prestwidge (Queensland)

Bradley Simpson (NSW Metro)

Zac Sleeman (Victoria Metro)

Connor Sully (Queensland)

Australia 15-player 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup Squad

Cooper Connolly (Western Australia)

Oliver Davies (NSW Metro)

Sam Fanning (Western Australia)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Victoria Metro)

Mackenzie Harvey (Victoria Metro)

Lachlan Hearne (NSW Metro)

Corey Kelly (South Australia)

Liam Marshall (NSW Metro)

Todd Murphy (Victoria Country)

Patrick Rowe (Victoria Country)

Tanveer Sangha (NSW Metro)

Liam Scott (South Australia)

Bradley Simpson (NSW Metro)

Connor Sully (Queensland)

Matthew Willans (Queensland)

2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, South Africa

17 January – 9 February, 2020

Australia fixtures:

- v West Indies, 18 January, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

- v Nigeria, 20 January, Country Club B Field, Kimberley

- v England, 23 January, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Plate League quarter-finals from 27 January.

Super League quarter-finals from 28 January.