Gilchrist, Ponting Squads Named For YSP Curtain-Raiser Clash

Cricket Australia’s Youth Selection Panel (YSP), in conjunction with State Talent Managers, have named two strong squads for the annual Gilchrist XII and Ponting XII Twenty20 match on Friday, December 27.
The match, which showcases some of Australia’s best underage cricketers, will be played as a curtain-raiser to the KFC Big Bash League fixture between the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.
Thirteen players from Australia’s 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad will take part in the fixture, which forms a key component of their preparation for the upcoming tournament in South Africa from January 17.
The match will be live streamed on cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia Facebook page and Cricket Australia YouTube channel from 1:00pm AEST on Friday, December 27. Live scoring will also be available via match centre on cricket.com.au.
Cricket Australia National Talent & Pathway Manager, Graham Manou, said:
“The Gilchrist XII v Ponting XII match provides some of Australia’s most promising cricketers with another chance to showcase their skills in front of a national audience.
“It is also a key element of our preparation for the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, which is now less than one month away.”
“The match’s status as a KFC BBL|09 curtain-raiser adds an extra layer of excitement and we look forward to the players embracing the opportunity.”
The following 12-player squads have been selected for the Gilchrist XII and Ponting XII.
Gilchrist XII v Ponting XII
Friday, December 27, 2019, 1:0pm AEST
Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast
Gilchrist XII
Will Bowering (South Australia)
Max Clayton (Queensland)
Cooper Connolly (Western Australia)
Mackenzie Harvey (Victoria Metro)
Lachlan Hearne (NSW Metro)
Liam Marshall (NSW Metro)
Cameron McClure (Victoria Country)
Patrick Rowe (Victoria Country)
Will Sanders (Queensland)
Tanveer Sangha (NSW Metro)
Liam Scott (South Australia)
Matthew Willans (Queensland)
Ponting XII
Hugo Burdon (Queensland)
Sam Fanning (Western Australia)
Jayden Goodwin (Western Australia)
Corey Kelly (South Australia)
Tom Kelly (South Australia)
Todd Murphy (Victoria Country)
Mitchell Owen (Tasmania)
Wil Parker (Victoria Metro)
Will Prestwidge (Queensland)
Bradley Simpson (NSW Metro)
Zac Sleeman (Victoria Metro)
Connor Sully (Queensland)
Australia 15-player 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup Squad
Cooper Connolly (Western Australia)
Oliver Davies (NSW Metro)
Sam Fanning (Western Australia)
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Victoria Metro)
Mackenzie Harvey (Victoria Metro)
Lachlan Hearne (NSW Metro)
Corey Kelly (South Australia)
Liam Marshall (NSW Metro)
Todd Murphy (Victoria Country)
Patrick Rowe (Victoria Country)
Tanveer Sangha (NSW Metro)
Liam Scott (South Australia)
Bradley Simpson (NSW Metro)
Connor Sully (Queensland)
Matthew Willans (Queensland)
2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, South Africa
17 January – 9 February, 2020
Australia fixtures:
- v West Indies, 18 January, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
- v Nigeria, 20 January, Country Club B Field, Kimberley
- v England, 23 January, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Plate League quarter-finals from 27 January.
Super League quarter-finals from 28 January.
India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND's Final Cricket Match Of 2019 Live On TV And Online
IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI Highlights: India Survive West Indies Scare To Win Series Finale, End 2019 On A High
'Citizenship Act Has Nothing To Do With Indian Muslims': Shahi Imam Appeals For Restraint Amid Protests
Only Muslims Have To Prove Their Credentials For NRC, Others Exempt Under CAA
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study