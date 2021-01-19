January 19, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Gerard Pique Appoints Ex-Barcelona Coach As Head Coach Of His Club, FC Andorra

Gerard Pique Appoints Ex-Barcelona Coach As Head Coach Of His Club, FC Andorra

Gerard Pique was seemingly impressed by Eder Sarabia's work at Barcelona and has appointed him coach of third-tier side FC Andorra

Omnisport 19 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Gerard Pique Appoints Ex-Barcelona Coach As Head Coach Of His Club, FC Andorra
Gerard Pique
Courtesy: Twitter (@3gerardpique)
Gerard Pique Appoints Ex-Barcelona Coach As Head Coach Of His Club, FC Andorra
outlookindia.com
2021-01-19T05:40:46+05:30

Eder Sarabia, the assistant to Quique Setien during his Barcelona tenure, has been appointed head coach of the Gerard Pique-owned FC Andorra. (More Football News)

After working under Setien at LaLiga clubs Las Palmas, Real Betis and Barca, Sarabia has taken his first head coaching job with the Segunda B side.

His appointment came just hours after Nacho Castro was relieved of his duties, with Andorra sitting second in Segunda B3 and having won 2-0 against Llagostera on Sunday.

Sarabia has been backed by Pique despite being involved in reports of unrest during Setien's turbulent Barca stint, which ended last August.

His touchline manner during a Clasico against Real Madrid last March reportedly drew the ire of the Barca players, while in June he was involved in further controversy when footage purportedly showing Lionel Messi ignoring his instructions was shared on social media.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mesut Ozil Must Have 'Enormous' Hunger To Play Again, Says ex-Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Gerard Pique Football FC Barcelona Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos