﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Gautam Gambhir Trolls Shahid Afridi For Kashmir Tweet, Sarcastically Reminds Former Pakistan Cricketer Of POK

Gautam Gambhir Trolls Shahid Afridi For Kashmir Tweet, Sarcastically Reminds Former Pakistan Cricketer Of POK

Gautam Gambhir took a swipe at Shahid Afridi, who called for the UN's intervention, as well as that of the US', after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Gautam Gambhir Trolls Shahid Afridi For Kashmir Tweet, Sarcastically Reminds Former Pakistan Cricketer Of POK
Afridi described Gambhir as a negative person in his highly anticipated autobiography titled 'Game Changer'.
Gautam Gambhir Trolls Shahid Afridi For Kashmir Tweet, Sarcastically Reminds Former Pakistan Cricketer Of POK
outlookindia.com
2019-08-06T16:32:58+0530

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir trolled his bete noire Shahid Afridi over the former Pakistan cricketer's comments on Kashmir issue.

Hours after the Indian government scrapped the controversial Article 370 on Monday, Afridi took to Twitter to express his opinion while also requesting the United Nations and the United States to mediate.

Also Read: Article 370 Scrapped, J&K Bifurcation Bill Passed In RS

"Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate," wrote Afridi.

Gambhir, who was described as a negative person by Afridi in his autobiography, replied sarcastically while also reminding Pakistan Occupied Pakistan (POK) issue.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir-Bishan Singh Bedi Duel Turns Ugly

"@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂfor bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!" wrote Gambhir.

The government on Monday scrapped Article 370 and also bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Article 370 accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, allowing it to have its own constitution, flag and rights.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gautam Gambhir Shahid Afridi Cricket India Vs Pakistan J&K: Article 370 Sports
Next Story : Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Slams BJP On Arrest Of Kashmiri Political Leaders
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters