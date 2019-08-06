Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir trolled his bete noire Shahid Afridi over the former Pakistan cricketer's comments on Kashmir issue.

Hours after the Indian government scrapped the controversial Article 370 on Monday, Afridi took to Twitter to express his opinion while also requesting the United Nations and the United States to mediate.

"Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate," wrote Afridi.

Gambhir, who was described as a negative person by Afridi in his autobiography, replied sarcastically while also reminding Pakistan Occupied Pakistan (POK) issue.

"@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂfor bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!" wrote Gambhir.

The government on Monday scrapped Article 370 and also bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Article 370 accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, allowing it to have its own constitution, flag and rights.