October 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  French Open 2020: Roger Federer Honoured To Share Record With 'Greatest Rival' Rafael Nadal

French Open 2020: Roger Federer Honoured To Share Record With 'Greatest Rival' Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's brilliance has helped Roger Federer to reach his career's lofty heights, the Swiss great says

Omnisport 11 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
French Open 2020: Roger Federer Honoured To Share Record With 'Greatest Rival' Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
Courtesy: Twitter
French Open 2020: Roger Federer Honoured To Share Record With 'Greatest Rival' Rafael Nadal
outlookindia.com
2020-10-11T23:50:57+05:30

Roger Federer hopes both he and Rafael Nadal can kick on from 20 grand slam titles after the Spaniard joined his rival on the landmark number. (More Tennis News)

Federer has long led the way for men's singles championships, yet a two-year drought allowed Nadal to close the gap.

The world number two then won the French Open final on Sunday against Novak Djokovic - a dominant 6-0 6-2 7-5 success - to match Federer's record tally.

It was a 13th triumph at Roland Garros, too, and Federer said he was only too happy to welcome Nadal to the top of the standings.

"I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," Federer wrote in a message posted to his Twitter page.

"As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honour for me to congratulate him on his 20th grand slam victory.

"It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport.

"I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone.

"I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it."

Federer will end 2020 without winning an ATP Tour event as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Riyan Parag's Bihu Jig Adds Flavour To Rajasthan Royals' Stunning IPL Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Paris Tennis ATP French Open Roland Garros Grand Slam Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos