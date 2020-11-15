Didier Deschamps confirmed Kylian Mbappe would be fit for France's clash against Sweden after they reached the Nations League Finals.

Mbappe missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Portugal in Lisbon, having also been sidelined for the friendly defeat to Finland due to a hamstring injury.

However, while France have booked their spot in the Nations League Finals, Mbappe is set to be available to face Sweden on Tuesday.

"He will be there, he is keen and he is ready," Deschamps said.

France have played two of their nine Nations League games without Mbappe, winning both while scoring five times.

With the Paris Saint-Germain star, they have won four of seven while netting at just one goal per game.

N'Golo Kante's 53rd-minute winner against Portugal sealed top spot in Group A3 for world champions France.

Deschamps was pleased with his side's performance, saying they proved they were still among the best.

"It's one of the great games that we played. We can say that, thanks to the quality of the team opposite," he said.

"This proves the quality of the French national team, the ability to respond present in big games with great control, facing such an opponent.

"It's a great pride for me to see the players like that. It was not easy for some of them in the preparation.

"We had to be present. They did it. It’s a great satisfaction."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine