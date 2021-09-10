Friday, Sep 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Former Players React On Cancellation Of India Vs England Fifth Test In Manchester; Remind What Three Lions Did To SA

Former Players React On Cancellation Of India Vs England Fifth Test In Manchester; Remind What Three Lions Did To SA

Former Players React On Cancellation Of India Vs England Fifth Test In Manchester; Remind What Three Lions Did To SA
A message is displayed on a screen at Old Trafford after fifth and final England versus India Test match was canceled in Manchester on Friday. | AP

The fifth and final Test in Manchester was called off hours before the start following a COVID positive case in the visitor's camp

Trending

Former Players React On Cancellation Of India Vs England Fifth Test In Manchester; Remind What Three Lions Did To SA
outlookindia.com
2021-09-10T16:29:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

10 September 2021, Last Updated at 4:29 pm

The cancellation of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Manchester due to fears of more COVID-19 cases in the visitors’ camp was on Friday described as ‘absolute shame’ and anticlimax to a ‘wonderful series’. (More Cricket News)

Many of them, however, refused to point fingers on India, who were leading the series 2-1, reminding that England had done the same in South Africa.

The Test was cancelled just a couple of hours before the toss after India were left on tenterhooks following physio Yogesh Parmar’s positive COVID-19 test that led to concerns that the infection could spread during the match.

“This is such a shame - as it’s been a wonderful series!” Australian spin legend Shane Warne wrote on his Twitter handle on the cancellation of the Old Trafford Test. England batting great Kevin Pietersen said there should not be fingers pointed on the Indians for deciding not to play the Test.

“England left the tour of SA for Covid scares & cost CSA plenty, so don’t go pointing fingers!” he tweeted. “Just remember what I said about where Test Cricket will be at in 2026…”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted: “India have let English Cricket down!!! But England did let South African Cricket down!!!” Another former England captain Nasser Hussain said after both sides and the game of cricket went through this summer, it would have been nice to finish the series off.

“The bubble time they have done and everything that has been done to get this series on, it's a real shame that it has to end on such a low note,” he said on Sky Sports. Former England batsman Mark Butcher said the restart of the Indian Premier League in the UAE on September 19 could be one of the reasons for the cancellation of the Test.

“The IPL restarts in the UAE on September 19 and any further postponement of the Test pushed the Indian players beyond the start of the competition (IPL),” he said on Sky Sports.

“Also, should any of the Indian players test positive in the meantime, they would have to further quarantine another 10 days in the UK before they are able to leave,” he added.

“There could be multiple reasons but it is absolute shame that the series has not been played out the way it was meant to.” He said it has been a tremendous series and India had been a fantastic team, giving England the real run for their money in home conditions.

“We had an inkling last night that there could be an issue, there was talk of postponement of the Test match which of course would have caused as many problems as it can solve.” Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is captained by India skipper Virat Kohli, said the right decision has been taken.

“Health and safety of everyone involved is paramount and the right call has been made. We hope and pray that everybody is safe,” the RCB tweeted.

Another IPL side Punjab Kings described the development as ‘sad news’. Former England woman cricketer Isa Guha tweeted: “Mad times ... Some questions - what happens to the points/how does the series end? If not forfeited? Will there be a chance to complete it another time?”

 

Tags

PTI Michael Vaughan Shane Warne Kevin Pietersen Isa Guha India England Cricket Cricket - BCCI BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) England and Wales Cricket Board COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Online Chess Olympiad: Unbeaten India Storms Into Quarterfinals

Olympic Power Broker Sheikh Ahmad Found Guilty Of Forgery, Linked To Bogus Kuwaiti Coup Plot

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Fastest Ahead Of Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas In First Practice

Manchester Test Fallout: Did Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli Pay Enough Heed To BCCI's Health Protocols?

Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan Sporting Qualify For Knockouts; Army Green Drub Jamshedpur FC

Manchester United Vs Newcastle: Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Pressure On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer For Start

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari Urges Cricket Australia Not To Isolate Them Globally

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Scores, 1st T20: Aiden Markram Power South Africa to 163/5

Photo Gallery

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Cancelled; India Lead Series 2-1 As Of Now

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported In Delhi Following Heavy Rains

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported In Delhi Following Heavy Rains

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Day 6 - In Pics

Advertisement

More from Sports

ECB CEO Tom Harrison Blames Indian Players’ Anxiety for Fifth Test Cancellation in Manchester

ECB CEO Tom Harrison Blames Indian Players’ Anxiety for Fifth Test Cancellation in Manchester

Steve Smith Believes Delhi Capitals Can Reach IPL 2021 Final in The UAE

Steve Smith Believes Delhi Capitals Can Reach IPL 2021 Final in The UAE

US Open 2021, Women's Singles Final: Emma Raducanu Vs Leylah Fernandez - Preview

US Open 2021, Women's Singles Final: Emma Raducanu Vs Leylah Fernandez - Preview

Mohammad Nabi To Lead Afghanistan In T20 World Cup Following Rashid Khan’s Resignation

Mohammad Nabi To Lead Afghanistan In T20 World Cup Following Rashid Khan’s Resignation

Read More from Outlook

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Mail had long gone digital. Photography itself had decidedly moved out of the confines of physical film by the 1990s. Money was bound to follow them into the ether. Cryptocurrency is the new global moolah. Is India ready to cash in on the $2.36 trillion market?

BJP Fields Poll Violence Lawyer Against Mamata In Bhowanipur

BJP Fields Poll Violence Lawyer Against Mamata In Bhowanipur

With Priyanka Tibrewal in the fray, the BJP is likely to make political violence by the ruling party on BJP members and supporters as their key poll issue, a senior leader of the BJP's state unit said. Tibrewal had contested the March-April 2021 assembly general election from Entally constituency in Kolkata but lost by a massive margin of 58,257 votes.

COVID Scare! Manchester Test Called Off

COVID Scare! Manchester Test Called Off

The Indians were reluctant to play the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford after a support staff has tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday

India's Rekindled Rapport With Russia

India's Rekindled Rapport With Russia

Indo-Russia discussion at BRICS 2021 focused on Afghanistan. Security talks on priority list

Advertisement