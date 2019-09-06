﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Former AC Milan Defender Cafu's Eldest Son Dies In Brazil

Former AC Milan Defender Cafu's Eldest Son Dies In Brazil

Football clubs and personalities have expressed condolences to former Brazil legend Cafu following the death of his son, Danilo.

Omnisport 06 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former AC Milan Defender Cafu's Eldest Son Dies In Brazil
Cafu's former clubs including Sao Paulo, Roma and AC Milan have expressed their sympathies.
Getty Images
Former AC Milan Defender Cafu's Eldest Son Dies In Brazil
outlookindia.com
2019-09-06T17:32:02+0530

Brazilian World Cup winner Cafu is mourning the death of his son, Danilo.

The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo confirmed to Omnisport the passing of the former defender's eldest child.

No further information was provided in line with a request from the family.

Cafu's former clubs including Sao Paulo, Roma and AC Milan have expressed their sympathies.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona Appointed Coach Of Argentine Superliga Side Gimnasia

On Twitter, Milan said: "Our Cafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times."

Cafu's former team-mate at Roma, Francesco Totti, added: "I've seen him grow... it's not possible!!!! Rest in peace Danilo."

Cafu, 49, retired from playing in 2008 and has since held various ambassadorial roles. He won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Football Sports
Next Story : Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Questioned By ED In FEMA Violation Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters